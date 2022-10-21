Victoria Azarenka shares her son Leo's adorable reaction and reveals why he is happy when she loses

Victoria Azarenka has many fans around the world who are thrilled to see her still going strong and winning on tour. However, one of her biggest fans, her son Leo, was not quite happy with one of her latest wins at the Guadalajara Open. Azarenka shared five-year-old Leo's adorable reaction after her Round of 32 victory.

Azarenka won her second-round match on Wednesday as Paula Badosa retired with an injury after the first set. After the match, Azarenka learned that Leo, who is not traveling with her this week, was not happy to see her win as that meant she would be away from home for longer.

Speaking after her win against Madison Keys in the Round of 16 on Thursday, the two-time Grand Slam champion opened up about the adorable moment.

"Leo knew that I won last night. It was past his bedtime. His dad sent me a video of him saying, 'Mama played last night.' And Leo goes, 'Oh did she win? Nooo! It's okay, I just want to see her'," Victoria Azarenka said during her on-court interview.

The 33-year-old was touched by her son's reaction and stated that she had "nothing to lose" going into her match against Keys.

"I was like, give me a couple of more days and I'll try to keep winning. It was pretty funny because it's like, if I lose, I have a kid waiting for me at home and very happy to see me. So I had nothing to lose today," Azarenka said.

Leo often travels with his mother on tour and has even been spotted with a racquet in hand during her practice sessions.

Victoria Azarenka sets up quarterfinal clash against Coco Gauff

Victoria Azarenka in action at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022.

Unseeded Victoria Azarenka overcame a tough battle against Madison Keys in the Round of 16, winning in three sets to set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal against fifth seed Coco Gauff on Friday.

Azarenka won the opening set 6-4 against 13th seed Keys, before the American forced a deciding set by winning the second set in a tie-breaker. However, Azarenka brushed the second-set loss aside and dominated the third set to win 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1.

Earlier in the week, Azarenka beat Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 6-2 in the first round before the the win against Badosa. This is just her second tournament since the US Open, having also played at the Ostrava Open earlier this month.

Thursday's win against Keys took Azarenka into her 34th WTA 1000 quarterfinal. The World No. 37 improved her 2022 win-loss record on tour to 20-12 with the victory.

