Victoria Azarenka shows off her Nike × Billie Eilish sneakers ahead of US Open 2023

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka showed off her style by wearing a pair of Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force Low sneakers on Sunday, August 27.

The sneakers are part of a collaboration between the pop singer and the sportswear giant, and feature a classic white, red, and black color scheme with recycled materials and co-branding.

The Nike Alpha Force Low is a basketball shoe that was originally released in 1988 and was worn by legends like Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. The shoe has a distinctive strap on the forefoot, a perforated toe box, and a chunky midsole.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Alpha Force Low is one of several models that the singer has teamed up with Nike to create, using sustainable materials and algae ink to reduce environmental impact.

Victoria Azarenka posted a picture of herself wearing the sneakers on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Victoria Azarenka on Instagram

The sneakers have been highly anticipated by fans of both Billie Eilish and Nike, as they combine nostalgia, fashion, and eco-consciousness.

Victoria Azarenka faces Fiona Ferro in the first round of the US Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will face French No. 12 Fiona Ferro in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday, August 28. This will be their first career meeting on the WTA Tour.

Azarenka is coming off a second-round loss to Donna Vekic at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Belarusian has had a mixed season so far, reaching the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships and the semifinals at the Australian Open. But she suffered an early exit at the Roland Garros.

The Belarusian is looking to recapture her best form at the US Open, where she reached the final in 2012, 2013, and 2020. She is known for her aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes, and fierce competitiveness.

Ferro has played only three WTA tournaments in 2023, with her best result being a first-round appearance at the French Open. The 26-year-old is hoping to cause an upset against Azarenka and match her best Grand Slam result, which was a fourth-round run at Roland Garros in 2020.

Azarenka will be the clear favorite, given her pedigree and history at the US Open. However, Ferro will not be intimidated by the occasion and will try to make the most of her opportunity.