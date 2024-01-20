Victoria Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion, but her last title Down Under came way back in 2013.

While she has not won a Grand Slam since, the former World No. 1 continues to push boundaries by competing, and winning big, at the highest level. And in her own words, she would not trade the years of experience for anything else.

In a presser following her 6-1, 7-5 win over Jelena Ostaenko in the third-round of the Australian Open 2024, Azarenka was asked for a comparison with her past self. In reply, the Belarusian said she does not like the idea of making that comparison and loved who she had become and the experiences that she has had over the years.

"I really don't. I don't compare myself at all," Victoria Azarenka said. "I love who I am. I worked really hard to go through things in my life and to excel at them, mature, go through tough experience and learn from them, learn some wisdom,"

Azarenka spoke about having attained a certain maturity, that watching herself getting drunk and dancing after one of the two Australian Open wins now embarrasses her. She, however, went on joke that her son Leo sometimes does the exact same dance.

"I was doing this, like, cinema sessions or something like that," Victoria Azarenka said. "They showed me some of my old videos. I was like, Holy shit, that's just embarrassing. Definitely would not be looking too much back."

"It was me dancing. I was drunk. I was drunk after I won here, so I was dancing." It was funny. I was like... I don't drink. I'm like, What is that?" she continued. "It was funny 'cause I was like, Oh, my God, Leo is dancing sometimes just like that."

"I've definitely evolved as a player" - Victoria Azarenka after making Australian Open second week

Victoria Azarenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

Victoria Azarenka also reflected on her game and how it has evolved over the years, but reiterated that there was no point drawing parallels with the past.

"In terms of my game, I think that people really compare results rather than actual evolution of yourself and your game," Victoria Azarenka said. "I feel like I've definitely evolved as a player. The game itself evolved. You cannot really compare it as much."

The Belarusian said that the farthest she likes to look at is yesterday, only to make sure that she is a better player than she was the day before. She added that she would move on to the next chapter when her growth in tennis stops.

"I only compare to myself who I was yesterday really," the former World No. 1 said. "I mean, sounds cliché. I think that perspective is really helps me to understand how I can improve, how I can get better."As long as I have that desire and that intention to learn, what is there to compare to?"

"I feel like I'm still growing, I still feel like I'm fulfilling my potential. To me, once that stops, I will be like, You know what, we move on to something else," she added.

Azarenka, the 19th seed at this year's Australian Open, will take on Dayana Yastremska in the fourth round. The Ukranian has notched a significant number of wins at Melbourne Park this year, having come through the qualifications.