Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka's son Leo has already become a fan favorite while accompanying his mother on the WTA Tour

Azarenka, who has two Grand Slam singles titles to her name, gave birth to her son in December 2016. She was absent from the WTA Tour for several months before returning to action in 2017.

The Belarusian has often shared some of her moments with her son on social media and lately, shared an image of the two embracing on Instagram. She added a sweet and heartwarming caption to the post:

“I may not be perfect, but when I look at my son I know that I got something in my life perfectly right ❤️”.

Victoria Azarenka had to fight hard to gain custody of her son Leo. She engaged in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague, immediately following the 2017 Wimbledon tournament. After that, she was forced to pull out of all of the competitions in 2017. However, the strength of maternal love made her overcome all the obstacles.

Victoria Azarenka was booed At Wimbledon 2023

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Victoria Azarenka must have felt a great deal of disappointment as she lost a nail-biting match against her Ukrainian nemesis Elina Svitlolia in the fourth round of Wimbledon this year. The scoreline for the game read: 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(9-11).

The crowd let out a chorus of boos as Svitolina made a beeline for the umpire to avoid exchanging handshakes with her opponent. The Belarus player stormed off the court, shaking her head and pounding her fists.

In an interview, Azarenka stated that it was not within her power to regulate the crowd and that a large number of people were unable to comprehend the situation. She assumed that the individuals in the crowd were drinking and felt the booing was completely unfair, but there was nothing she could do about it.

“I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening,” Azarenka said. “It wasn’t fair. It is what it is. What can I do?”

It was the first time since the ban on players from Russia and Belarus was lifted that a Ukrainian faced off against a player from either Russia or Belarus. There was bound to be tension and it showed.