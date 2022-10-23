Vienna 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | Erste Bank Open

The Erste Bank Open is one of the final two ATP 500 tournaments of the season to be held in Vienna, Austria, from October 24-30.

The upcoming edition has a loaded field, with former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev spearheading the draw. Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed at this indoor hardcourt tournament.

Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and home favorite Dominic Thiem will also be vying for the title.

With plenty of top-level action in store over the course of the week, here's everything you need to know about ATP Vienna.

What is the Erste Bank Open in Vienna?

Founded in 1974, the Erste Bank Open is currently a highly popular ATP 500 event held on indoor hardcourt. It was part of the Grand Prix tennis circuit (1974–1989), ATP World Series (1990-95), ATP International Series Gold / ATP Championship Series (1996-2008), and ATP 250 (2009-2014) before finally becoming an ATP 500 event in 2015.

American player Brian Gottfried is the most successful champion at this tournament, having lifted the trophy four times. Ivan Lendl, Goran Ivanisevic, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray are some of the past winners.

Homegrown player Dominic Thiem emerged victorious in 2019. However, Austria's most successful tennis player, Thomas Muster, never managed to win the tournament.

Alexander Zverev won the 2021 edition, beating Frances Tiafoe in the final.

Venue

The Erste Bank Open will be held at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

Players

Dominic Thiem will look to do well at home in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Taylor Fritz make up the top four seeds in Vienna.

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev leads the 32-player singles field at the ATP 500 tournament. This will be the Russian's first tournament since the birth of his first child. Medvedev was last seen in action two weeks ago at the Astana Open, where he retired from his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic due to injury.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has made as many as seven finals this year, with the latest one being in Stockholm this week. He will face Danish teenager Holger Rune in the summit clash on Sunday. His final conversion so far has been poor, with the Greek managing to win just two titles this year. Tsitsipas will hope to improve his record in Stockholm and carry the momentum into Vienna next week.

Andrey Rublev has had a pretty successful season so far, as evident from his rich haul of four titles. Having triumphed at the Gijon Open just last week, the Russian will be eager to produce his best at a tournament he won in 2020.

Taylor Fritz is also in the midst of a productive season that has seen him collect three trophies so far, with the biggest one coming at the Indian Wells Masters. The American will be keen to make a statement in Vienna.

Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie, and Matteo Berrettini are seeded fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively in a packed draw at the Austrian capital.

Home hope Dominic Thiem, the 2019 champion, will draw the lion's share of attention, especially after his resurgent run over the past few weeks. The former US Open winner will be heading to Vienna on the back of semifinal appearances in Gijon and Antwerp in consecutive weeks. He will hope to ride on home support to continue his climb back into the top echelons of the sport.

Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Borna Coric, Lorenzo Sonego, Diego Schwartzman, and Karen Khachanov are some of the other players with the potential to cause fireworks at this tournament.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will be held over two days from October 22-23. The main draw begins on Monday, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, from October 28-30.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Erste Bank Open is €2,349,180. The winner will walk away with a cheque worth €439,305 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €439,305 500 Runner-up €236,375 300 Semifinalist €125,970 180 Quarterfinalist €64,360 90 Second round €34,355 45 First round €18,325 0

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada can watch the Erste Bank Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

