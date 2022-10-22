Vienna 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Erste Bank Open

The Erste Bank Open in Vienna is one of two ATP 500 tournaments scheduled to be held from October 24-30 as the 2022 season winds to a close. The indoor hardcourt tournament has attracted quite a stellar field as players look to rack up points in their pursuit of a spot in the year-ending ATP Finals.

The ATP 500 Tournament of the Year has World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev leading the 32-player singles field. The Russian will return to action for the first time since becoming a father.

The bottom half of the draw will be helmed by World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a two-time titlist on the tour this year. The Greek is having a productive indoor hardcourt season with a runner-up showing at Astana earlier this month and is currently in contention for the Stockholm title.

Andrey Rublev is the third seed in a packed draw in the Austrian capital. The World No. 8 has collected four trophies this season, with his latest triumph coming at Gijon a week ago.

Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz has got the fourth billing at this tournament. The American also won titles in Eastbourne and Tokyo and will hope to make an impact in Vienna as well.

Hubert Hurkacz, one of the contenders for a spot in the ATP Finals, is seeded fifth. Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie and Matteo Berrettini are seeded sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Former US Open winner Dominic Thiem, a champion in Vienna in 2019, will hope to continue his resurgence, this time on home soil. The Austrian has made tremendous progress in the past few weeks since his comeback from injury and will be buoyed after a run to the semifinals in Antwerp this week.

Borna Coric, Lorenzo Sonego, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, and Karen Khachanov are some of the other notable names in the draw.

On that note, here's where one can catch all the action happening at the Erste Bank Open this week:

ATP Vienna channel and live streaming list

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second seed in Vienna

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Tennis TV - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

