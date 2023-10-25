Vienna 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Erste Bank Open Day 4

Day 4 of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna will see the second round of the men's singles event resume while the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event will commence. The remaining first-round fixture of the latter event will also be played.

Defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev will be eager to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Grigor Dimitrov in what is an interesting matchup given the Bulgarian's recent performances.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will be up against compatriot Lorenzo Sonego while third seed Andrey Rublev will take on Matteo Arnaldi. The likes of fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, seventh seed Frances Tiafoe, and Gael Monfils will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Erste Bank Open.

Schedule for day 4 of the Erste Bank Open

Center Court

Starting at 11: 45 am local time: (3) Andrey Rublev vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 2 pm local time: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Tomas Machac

Not before 5: 30 pm local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs (PR) Gael Monfils

#Glaubandich Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: (6) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Borna Gojo

Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald / Marcelo Melo vs (WC) Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn

Followed by: Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow vs Tommy Paul / Cameron Norrie

Followed by: Sebastian Ofner / Philipp Oswald vs (3) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Roger

Followed by: Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Matwe Middelkoop / Andreas Mies

Erste Bank Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 1 pm local time First Round (men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to Watch Erste Bank Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Vienna live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of Day 4 of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches of Day 4 in Vienna will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Vienna will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Erste Bank Open 2023: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will start at 11:45 pm local time while action on the #Glaubandich Court will begin at 1 pm.