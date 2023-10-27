Vienna 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Erste Bank Open Day 5

Day 5 of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna will see the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament take place. A men's doubles semifinal will also be held along with one of the remaining quarterfinal clash.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with his compatriot and eighth seed Karen Khachanov, while third seed Andrey Rublev will take on fifth seed Alexander Zverev in what will be the second meeting between the two this season.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged out Tomas Machac to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event in Vienna. The Greek will next take on Croatian wildcard Borna Gojo, who beat Tommy Paul in the Round of 16.

The last quarterfinal will take place between second seed Jannik Sinner and seventh seed Frances Tiafoe in what will be the first encounter between the two since their 2021 semifinal at this very tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Erste Bank Open.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Erste Bank Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his match against Ugo Humbert at the Shanghai Masters

Center Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Karen Khachanov

Followed by: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Borna Gojo

Not before 5:30 pm local time: (3) Andrey Rublev vs (5) Alexander Zverev

Followed by: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (7) Frances Tiafoe

#Glaubandich Court

Starting at 3 pm local time: (2) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn

Followed by: Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow

Erste Bank Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 2 pm local time Quarterfinals (men's singles and men's doubles), Semifinals (men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Erste Bank Open 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the fifth day in Vienna live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of Day 5 of the ATP 500 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches of Day 5 in Vienna will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Vienna will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Erste Bank Open 2023: Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will start at 2 pm local time while action on the #Glaubandich Court will begin at 3 pm.