"Viola Davis rocks in everything she does"- Martina Navratilova gives thumbs up to 'The Woman King'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has for a long time been voicing out her opinions and lending support to various people she admires and respects on Twitter. In that vein, Navratilova recently came out in support of Viola Davis' upcoming film, "The Woman King," and sang praises of the American actress.

Viola Davis is an Oscar-winning actress and producer who has been a part of many pivotal and titular roles in Hollywoods movies and TV shows. Her upcoming film, The Woman King, is a historic epic based on the warriors of Agojie, who fought hard to defend their kingdom, Dahomey, in the 18th and 19th century.

The former World No. 1 took to Twitter to express her excitement to watch the upcoming movie while raving about the protagonist, Viola Davis.

"Can’t wait to see it! Viola Davis ROCKS in everything she does:)," she tweeted.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner was asked by a fan if she had read Davis' book and stated that she had not but that she was planning to do so.

"Just brutal" - Martina Navratilova on British media's harassment of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry before exiting the Royal family

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has spoken in favor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, respectively. The American took to Twitter to highlight the treatment the couple faced after their exit from England's Royal family.

In a documentary series titled, "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry spoke about how he was met with complete silence when he asked for help from his family for his wife, who was being pursued by the British media.

"Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said, 'Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton' and that her 'exotic DNA will be thickening the royal blood'. We got followed, photographed, chased, harassed, and not just by traditional media, but social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless. I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry tied the knot with American actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and since then the couple, especially Markle, have been subjected to harsh criticism from the British media.

