Virginia Wade believes "we don’t need to expect anything spectacular" from Emma Raducanu in the "next few years", claims the teenager knows how to "problem-solve on the court"

During a recent conversation with the Radio Times, Virginia Wade opined that fans must not harbor lofty expectations from Emma Raducanu "in the next few years." According to Wade, her countrywoman still needs time to develop her skills.

Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she lifted the US Open title a few months ago. In doing so, the teenager also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade herself (Wimbledon 1977) to clinch a Major.

Naturally, Emma Raducanu's triumph shot her to stardom overnight, but the Brit struggled to maintain her on-court form. She fell early in almost all of her subsequent events and also parted ways with coach Andrew Richardson, who guided her to the title in New York.

As such, many fans have been wondering if Raducanu will be able to replicate her success in the coming season. However, Virginia Wade does not think the teen should be subject to this pressure, citing that Raducanu still needs time to develop.

“We don’t need to expect anything spectacular (from Emma Raducanu) in the next few years," Virginia Wade said. "Give her a couple of good, steady, learning years.”

Wade went on to highlight some of Raducanu's best attributes, explaining how the teenager has the tools to succeed.

"She's very smart, intelligent, well-balanced, serious," Wade added. "She really applies herself. She problem-solves on the court."

According to the three-time Grand Slam champion, players will now be hungrier to assert themselves against Raducanu when they face her, given her newfound credentials as a Major champion.

“There are an awful lot of very good players and she’s got a target on her now. They all desperately want to beat her,” Wade explained.

Getting all these endorsements can turn heads: Virginia Wade cautions Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph enabled her to bag a couple of million-dollar deals with Dior and Tiffany's, with several big brands, including Aston Martin, interested in making the teenager the face of their company.

Virginia Wade, on her part, believes that such lucrative deals can "turn" the heads of young players such as Raducanu. The 76-year-old highlighted how big-money deals only come when you excel at tennis and not the other way round.

“Getting all these endorsements can turn these young players’ heads," Wade explained “You’ve got to remember you got [sponsorship deals] because you’re a good tennis player, and not for any other reason. So you’d better stay being a good tennis player.”

