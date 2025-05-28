"Vladimir Putin should be punished" - Ukraine's Elina Svitolina says she will never forgive Russia in emotional message

Elina Svitolina spoke about the emotions she felt after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has been in conflict with Russia since 2022, the reason for which, as Svitolina thinks, is the brutality of President Vladimir Putin.

Svitolina has been outspoken against the display of inhumanity by Russia and expressed pride in the strength of her country people. She even wore a black ribbon during the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in protest of a bombing in Kyiv.

In an interview with Lord Ashcroft Gallery, Svitolina reminisced about her life as a young girl in Ukraine and expressed how she will never be able to forgive Russia and its President Putin for what they have done to her beloved motherland.

"For me, it's not only hate towards President Putin, but also towards Russia — it's a big trigger. I feel a mixture of emotions: pain, sadness, anger. Very deep emotions," he said.

She also said that she still bears a great deal of pain in her heart over the distressed situation of Ukraine.

"I'm not sure I’ll ever change how I feel. Until the end of my days, I think I’ll carry this pain — because of everything he did to Ukraine, to our families, to our people. He should be punished for what he’s done. That’s the only way to deal with such evil," he added.

Earlier this year, Elina Svitolina sent out a heartfelt message to the people of her country over the completion of their three years of resilience in the war.

Elina Svitolina's heartfelt message to Ukrainians

Elina Svitolina in action at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina sent out a heartfelt message to her fellow Ukrainians over the loss of numerous lives and the destruction that they have endured in the three years of Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country.

Svitolina took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how much pride she felt in the resilience that her compatriots have shown during the three years.

"Three years of unimaginable pain, loss, and destruction. Three years of unwavering resilience, courage, and unity. Despite all the suffering, Ukraine stands strong. Our people continue to fight-not just for our land, but for our right to exist, for our democracy, for our future," she posted.

On the tennis side of things, Svitolina won over Hungary's Anna Bondar in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28, to keep her run alive in Paris.

