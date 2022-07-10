"Waiting to hear the outrage and the calls for Novak to be banned, suspect it won't be coming though" - Rafael Nadal fans react to Novak Djokovic's admission about using painkillers at Australian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic made a rather startling admission yesterday, revealing that he had used all kinds of painkillers and available medical treatment during his stint at the 2021 Australian Open.

The Serb sustained an abdominal tear during the third-round match against Taylor Fritz and had to duke it out in an extraordinary five-setter before disposing of the American en route to his title run.

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion receiving medical help during the clash is not new information, his own admission that he took painkillers to help his cause has some profound implications for his fans.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯

For starters, the World No. 3's fans have been hounding Rafael Nadal for doing the exact same thing during his triumph at the French Open this year, where he took painkillers to anesthetize his foot. The words "doping" and "cheating" have repeatedly come up during discussions online, an accusation that turned so viral that the Director-General of the World Anti-Doping Agency had to step in and clear the 22-time Major winner's name.

Now that Djokovic has admitted to doing the same, Rafael Nadal fans on social media had a field day dragging those who have rebuked their favorite in the past. Many wondered if the 35-year-old's fans would extend the same degree of criticism to him, a rhetorical question that only had no as its answer.

Others were more composed in their condemnation, remarking that the former World No. 1's revelation should confirm that using painkillers at the elite level was nothing out of the ordinary.

Users on Twitter hoped the Serb's fans wouldn't use the same argument to bring down Nadal's achievements again in the future, since they now know pain medication is a common practice in the sport.

"So according to [Djokovic fans] he is doping, cheating and so on. Or when it’s about their idol they will suddenly forget the song," one fan tweeted.

Beatrice Iordache @BettyDalina Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 So according to Djokotards he is doping, cheating and so on. Or when it’s about their idol they will suddenly forget the song twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… So according to Djokotards he is doping, cheating and so on. Or when it’s about their idol they will suddenly forget the song twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Carter🫶🏽 @KissLandCart Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 Surely his fanbase who openly hates painkillers will have a consistent response to this! twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Surely his fanbase who openly hates painkillers will have a consistent response to this! twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Who needs Mary Jane? You're the same @DFakExGoalanke Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 Funny because all he had to do to win 2022 Aus Open is let a doctor sting his body twice with something that does less to your body than diet coke twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Funny because all he had to do to win 2022 Aus Open is let a doctor sting his body twice with something that does less to your body than diet coke twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

"Wait a minute. Where are the Nolefam fanatics now? Djokovic can take as many painkillers, therapy and treatments to win a GS. In case of Rafa..? Both are great players and supreme athletes. Fanatic fans should respect them and keep their shallow minds shut," another user posted.

Both are great players and supreme athletes. Fanatic fans should respect them and keep their shallow minds shut @gigicat7_ Wait a minute. Where are the Nolefam fanatics now? Djokovic can take as many painkillers, therapy and treatments to win a GS. In case of Rafa..?Both are great players and supreme athletes. Fanatic fans should respect them and keep their shallow minds shut @gigicat7_ Wait a minute. Where are the Nolefam fanatics now? Djokovic can take as many painkillers, therapy and treatments to win a GS. In case of Rafa..?Both are great players and supreme athletes. Fanatic fans should respect them and keep their shallow minds shut

Mihir 🥕 @goatstapenko Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 but i thought that's called doping? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… but i thought that's called doping? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

AP 🐄🐖🐑🐅🐓🦃🐬🐸🌲🌱🍎⛳🏀🎾 @AlexPatrick94 Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 "Had every possible therapy and treatment. He had every possible pain killer" Oh boy, this is going to be funny to the maximum!! I'm belly laughing so hard over here!!!!! twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… "Had every possible therapy and treatment. He had every possible pain killer" Oh boy, this is going to be funny to the maximum!! I'm belly laughing so hard over here!!!!! twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

"So it is ok for him to do that? Does his fan base know this," one account sarcastically posted.

Tennislass25 @Tennislass25 @gigicat7_ So it is ok for him to do that,does his fan base know this. @gigicat7_ So it is ok for him to do that,does his fan base know this.😂😂😂

Trpltz @Trpltz2022 @Tennislass25 @gigicat7_ Right. They keep saying he doesn’t use medications or take vaccines and is careful what he puts into his body unlike nadal @Tennislass25 @gigicat7_ Right. They keep saying he doesn’t use medications or take vaccines and is careful what he puts into his body unlike nadal

Antoine Chaibane @ChaibaneAntoine @gigicat7_ I thought Novak doesn't believe in modern medicine. The way I read his bravado is maybe his way in setting up the tone for tomorrow if he claims the tittle in taking a cheap shot at Rafa. @gigicat7_ I thought Novak doesn't believe in modern medicine. The way I read his bravado is maybe his way in setting up the tone for tomorrow if he claims the tittle in taking a cheap shot at Rafa.

"Waiting to hear the outrage from the farm and the calls for Novak to be banned. Suspect it won't be coming though. I wonder why. Fwiw, I think this is fine but then again I haven't spent the last month crying about pain treatment being equal to doping," another fan tweeted.

H @rafan_99 Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." Djokovic recalls playing 2021 Aus Open with an abdominal tear: "I drank every painkiller there is in this world, had every possible therapy and treatment, was hooked up to machines. You will be able to see everything in a documentary that will be released this autumn." 😯 Waiting to hear the outrage from the farm and the calls for Novak to be banned. Suspect it won't be coming though. I wonder why. Fwiw, I think this is fine but then again I haven't spent the last month crying about pain treatment being equal to doping twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Waiting to hear the outrage from the farm and the calls for Novak to be banned. Suspect it won't be coming though. I wonder why. Fwiw, I think this is fine but then again I haven't spent the last month crying about pain treatment being equal to doping twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Jon Kennaugh @jonkennaugh @gigicat7_ Hang on. I thought his body was a temple and he never put anything unnatural in it? 🤣 @gigicat7_ Hang on. I thought his body was a temple and he never put anything unnatural in it? 🤣

AP 🐄🐖🐑🐅🐓🦃🐬🐸🌲🌱🍎⛳🏀🎾 @AlexPatrick94 @gigicat7_ Sounds like he was risking his body big time to win AO 2021. I wonder what his fans think of this... @gigicat7_ Sounds like he was risking his body big time to win AO 2021. I wonder what his fans think of this...

Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to Rafael Nadal in the Slam race on Sunday

Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the final at Wimbledon on Sunday

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will step on to the tennis court on Sunday hoping to reduce the gap between him and Rafael Nadal in the Slam race. The World No. 3 will take on Nick Kyrgios in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where a win will give him his 21st Grand Slam title, one short of the Mallorcan's record tally of 22.

Tim @TimJen23 Tomorrow Novak Djokovic will play world # 40 and part-time tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, in the Wimbledon Final. A fitting final for Djokovic, who will add to his legacy as the weak-era champion. Tomorrow Novak Djokovic will play world # 40 and part-time tennis player, Nick Kyrgios, in the Wimbledon Final. A fitting final for Djokovic, who will add to his legacy as the weak-era champion.

The 35-year-old comes into the contest with a 2-0 head-to-head deficit against the Australian, but this is the first time the duo are facing off against each other on grass.

