American actor Mark Hamill was impressed by Andrey Rublev's heartwarming gesture after an old video recently resurfaced online. Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars'.

Hamill recently came across a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) where Rublev can be seen interacting with a fan. The video in question was from the 2018 Rotterdam Open after Rublev's first-round victory against Lucas Pouille.

Rublev started to walk off the court without realizing that a young fan was waiting for his autograph. The Russian, upon realization, returned to sign an autograph and also clicked a picture with him.

The video caught Hamill's attention and, impressed by Rublev's gesture, wrote that he wanted to know about the Russian star and also expressed a desire to join his fan club.

"Who is this guy? I want to join his fan club. #ThisIstheWay," Hamill wrote.

Andrey Rublev buried the horrors of disqualification at the Dubai Tennis Championship in March to lift the title in the Spanish capital. He was also on a four-match losing streak before the Madrid Open. The Russian squashed the valiant efforts of Felix Auger-Aliassime and came from a set down to lift his second Masters 1000 title.

When Andrey Rublev made a fan's day at the 2023 Rome Open

Andrey Rublev after winning the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

During the 2023 Italian Open, Andrey Rublev made a fan's day when he took the time to sign an autograph. The fan was left emotional following this gesture from the Russian and started to cry. Rublev then consoled and hugged her.

Coincidentally, Rome is Rublev's next stop on the ATP tour. Riding on his successful run at the Madrid Open, the Russian would aim for a deeper run this year as he does not have the best record in Italy, winning five and losing four matches.

Rublev's first main draw appearance was in 2020 where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. Next year, he reached the quarterfinals after being given a bye in the first round and defeating Jan-Lennard Struff and Roberto Bautista Agut in the second and third rounds. He lost to Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals.

In 2022, Rublev lost to Filip Krajinovic in the second round after being awarded a bye in the first. During his last campaign, he reached the fourth round after scoring wins against Alex Molcan and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before falling to Yannick Hanfmann.

At the 2024 Italian Open, Andrey Rublev, seeded fourth, has been awarded a bye to the second round and will face Marcos Giron or Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round.