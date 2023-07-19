Even close friend Ons Jabeur could not change Anett Kontaveit's mind about retirement as the Estonian played her final competitive tennis match at this year's Wimbledon Championships, bowing out in the second round to Marie Bouzkova.

The Estonian, who had announced the surprise decision to end her career owing to a chronic back ailment earlier this year, was surrounded by fans and loved ones — including her mother — at All England Club's Court 18 as she bid farewell to the sport.

However, the retirement felt incomplete without the small but loyal flock of Estonian fans who have cheered their home heroine on for years. In view of the same, Kontaveit has decided to play an exhibition match at home in Tallinn.

The former World No. 2 announced the decision while speaking to Estonian media at a recent press conference. Saying that she had the idea in her mind all along, Kontaveit said she wanted her fans to "live" the moment with her.

"Since the last professional match was in London, I actually wanted to play the very last match in front of the home crowd, so that my people could come and live it with me," Anett Kontaveit said. "Such an idea was very close to my heart, and that's how it was put together with the interview event. I think it will be great."

As for the opponent that Kontaveit will be playing in her farewell match, who better than long-time friend Ons Jabeur herself? The two women have shared a close relationship for years and have often been spotted practising together or simply goofing around.

"Ons Jabeur was the first person that came to my mind" - Anett Kontaveit on choosing Tunisian for farewell match

Ons Jabeur (L) and Anett Kontaveit at 2020 BNP Paribas Open.

Speaking about her choice of opponent, Anett Kontaveit said her close friend Ons Jabeur was the very first person that came to her mind for the farewell match.

The Estonian went on to describe Jabeur as one of the "warmest" people on the tour and has been very supportive of her throughout her career.

"Ons Jabeur was the first person that came to my mind and I would really like to play with at home," Anett Kontaveit said. "She's one of the warmest people on tour and has always been very supportive. I can't think of a better person to have this match with."

Kontaveit said she was pleasently surprised when Ons Jabeur said yes without asking any questions, making her "very happy".

"I was shocked when she immediately said yes without asking any questions," she continued. "She immediately agreed and was very happy that I asked her that. "