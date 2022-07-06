"Want Simona Halep to win Wimbledon and don't want Patrick Mouratoglou to be the coach of the player that wins" - Tennis fans react to Romanian's dominant QF win at SW19 

Simona Halep continued her dominant display at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Although the match was expected to be a close contest, the Romanian cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 win without breaking a sweat.
The three-time Grand Slam champion saved seven of the eight break points she faced on her serve, while breaking the American four times across four sets. Most impressively, she won the last five points of her final service game after going 0-40 down and into a spot of bother.
The victory meant Halep has now won 12 straight matches in the tournament, with seven wins carried over from the 2019 edition where she notched up her third Grand Slam. It marks the best win-streak by a woman at SW19 since the legendary Serena Williams won 20 matches between 2015 and 2018.
Tennis fans on social were more than happy for the former World No. 1, proclaiming that she should now be the favorite for the title. As much as they were ambivalent about the 30-year-old's recent partnership with controversial coach Patrick Mouratoglou, users on Twitter were of the opinion that she deserved this success after years of consistency on the WTA Tour.
"I both want Simona Halep to win Wimbledon and don't want Patrick Mouratoglou to be the coach of the player that wins Wimbledon," one fan tweeted.
"Would say Halep is at least a joint favorite with Jabeur for the title. That would be a fantastic final," another account posted.
"Don't see how anyone left in this field beats Halep when she's moving and hitting it like this," one fan wrote.
"The way Halep is playing, she can win it all," another fan tweeted.
Simona Halep takes on Elena Rybakina in the semifinals at Wimbledon
Following her victory over Amanda Anisimova, Simona Halep will square off against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakh defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the former World No. 1 in her first ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Halep has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against the 17th seed and has won their two most recent encounters at the 2020 Dubai Open and the 2021 US Open. A victory against Rybakina tomorrow would pit the three-time Grand Slam champion against either Ons Jabeur or Tatjana Maria in the summit clash, neither of whom have made the finals of a Major previously.