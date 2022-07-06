"Want Simona Halep to win Wimbledon and don't want Patrick Mouratoglou to be the coach of the player that wins" - Tennis fans react to Romanian's dominant QF win at SW19 

Simona Halep continued her dominant display at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, defeating Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Although the match was expected to be a close contest, the Romanian cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 win without breaking a sweat.

The three-time Grand Slam champion saved seven of the eight break points she faced on her serve, while breaking the American four times across four sets. Most impressively, she won the last five points of her final service game after going 0-40 down and into a spot of bother.

The victory meant Halep has now won 12 straight matches in the tournament, with seven wins carried over from the 2019 edition where she notched up her third Grand Slam. It marks the best win-streak by a woman at SW19 since the legendary Serena Williams won 20 matches between 2015 and 2018.

Tennis fans on social were more than happy for the former World No. 1, proclaiming that she should now be the favorite for the title. As much as they were ambivalent about the 30-year-old's recent partnership with controversial coach Patrick Mouratoglou, users on Twitter were of the opinion that she deserved this success after years of consistency on the WTA Tour.

"I both want Simona Halep to win Wimbledon and don't want Patrick Mouratoglou to be the coach of the player that wins Wimbledon," one fan tweeted.

José Morgado @josemorgado Former #1 and 2019 champion Simona Halep wins a 12th consecutive match at Wimbledon, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 in 65 minutes to reach the semifinals. Simo yet to drop a set.



9th career Grand Slam semifinal, 3rd at Wimbledon.



AusOpen - 2

RG - 3

Wimbledon - 3

Romanian Tennis @WTARomania As Simona fans we have seen this before when she is playing like this she is unbeatable. Again she has little issues with Anisimova as she beats her in straight-sets to make it back to the Wimbledon SF. Simona Halep defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4. She will face Rybakina in SF As Simona fans we have seen this before when she is playing like this she is unbeatable. Again she has little issues with Anisimova as she beats her in straight-sets to make it back to the Wimbledon SF. Simona Halep defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4. She will face Rybakina in SF https://t.co/1bUbxyVIq9

"Would say Halep is at least a joint favorite with Jabeur for the title. That would be a fantastic final," another account posted.

Owen @tennisnation Would say Halep is at least a joint favorite with Jabeur for the title. That would be a fantastic final. Would say Halep is at least a joint favorite with Jabeur for the title. That would be a fantastic final.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Halep, the 2019 Simona Halep fends off the fightback from Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-2, 6-4 to close out a dominant victory that turned treacherous late.Halep, the 2019 #Wimbledon champ, awaits either Rybakina or Tomljanovic in the semifinals. Simona Halep fends off the fightback from Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-2, 6-4 to close out a dominant victory that turned treacherous late. Halep, the 2019 #Wimbledon champ, awaits either Rybakina or Tomljanovic in the semifinals.

"Don't see how anyone left in this field beats Halep when she's moving and hitting it like this," one fan wrote.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Don't see how anyone left in this field beats Halep when she's moving and hitting it like this. Don't see how anyone left in this field beats Halep when she's moving and hitting it like this.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker would have returned to the WTA top 10 with this semi final run. As it is she will be 17th.



A Wimbledon title would mean more to her no doubt Simona Halepwould have returned to the WTA top 10 with this semi final run. As it is she will be 17th.A Wimbledon title would mean more to her no doubt Simona Halep 🇷🇴 would have returned to the WTA top 10 with this semi final run. As it is she will be 17th. A Wimbledon title would mean more to her no doubt https://t.co/uvXpDtFHcT

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



2019 champion Yet to drop a set!2019 champion @Simona_Halep advances to her third #Wimbledon Semifinal and a ninth overall at a major with a straight-set win over Anisimova! Yet to drop a set!2019 champion @Simona_Halep advances to her third #Wimbledon Semifinal and a ninth overall at a major with a straight-set win over Anisimova! https://t.co/31EWZeXSMl

"The way Halep is playing, she can win it all," another fan tweeted.

Siddhant @mindsid99 Last I checked (before May this year) Simona Halep, at 30 years old, was registering career best numbers of 68.4% first serves. I wouldn't be surprised if the numbers are even better in this tournament. Last I checked (before May this year) Simona Halep, at 30 years old, was registering career best numbers of 68.4% first serves. I wouldn't be surprised if the numbers are even better in this tournament.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Halep through five matches:



Winning 62 percent of second-serve points (best among remaining - Jabeur 61 percent)

88 winners (27 FH, 33 BH)

59 unforced errors

Record in 9+ rally points (47-30) Halep through five matches:Winning 62 percent of second-serve points (best among remaining - Jabeur 61 percent)88 winners (27 FH, 33 BH)59 unforced errors Record in 9+ rally points (47-30)

Simona Halep takes on Elena Rybakina in the semifinals at Wimbledon

Following her victory over Amanda Anisimova, Simona Halep will square off against Elena Rybakina in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Kazakh defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the former World No. 1 in her first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Elena Rybakina moves forward in Wimbledon as she defeats Alja Tomljanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 1st Grand Slam semi-finalsElena Rybakina moves forward in Wimbledon as she defeats Alja Tomljanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 1st Grand Slam semi-finals 🙌Elena Rybakina moves forward in Wimbledon as she defeats Alja Tomljanovic 4-6 6-2 6-3 https://t.co/jwKRhbde5e

Halep has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against the 17th seed and has won their two most recent encounters at the 2020 Dubai Open and the 2021 US Open. A victory against Rybakina tomorrow would pit the three-time Grand Slam champion against either Ons Jabeur or Tatjana Maria in the summit clash, neither of whom have made the finals of a Major previously.

