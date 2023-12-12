"War on women and non-white people" - Martina Navratilova on the prospect of Donald Trump becoming U.S. President in 2024

Martina Navratilova has said that Donald Trump becoming president would not be good for women and non-white people.

The former World No. 1 has never shied away from giving her opinion and has been vocal about her criticism of the former U.S. president.

Navratilova has frequently taken digs at Trump on social media and the most recent instance occurred when an X user tweeted about a woman in Texas named Kate Cox being forced to flee the state in order to get time-sensitive abortion care.

The user said that every pregnant woman in the United States would be at risk if the former president got re-elected in 2024.

"If Trump wins the 2024 election, every pregnant woman in America -- red state, blue state, purple state, wherever -- will be at risk, just as Kate Cox was in Texas. Abstaining from the election or wasting your vote on a 3rd party says you don't give a damn about women like Kate," the tweet read.

Martina Navratilova reacted to the tweet by stating that Trump becoming president again would mean war on women and non-white people.

"It will be war on all women and all non white people," the 67-year-old said.

Navratilova recently called Trump a coward when the latter decided to skip testifying in an ongoing fraud trial against him in New York.

"#Coward," the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova won 167 singles titles throughout her career

Martina Navratilova with Chris Evert at the WTA Finals in Cancun

Martina Navratilova is among the greatest players of all time and enjoyed a glittering career, throughout which, she excelled in both singles and doubles.

The Czech-American won a whopping 167 titles on the singles circuit. This included 18 Grand Slams, half of which came at Wimbledon. Navratilova holds the record for the most number of singles titles won at the grasscourt Major by any player, male or female.

The 67-year-old won 177 titles on the women's doubles circuit, including 31 Grand Slams. She won each of the four Majors at least seven times. Navratilova also won ten mixed doubles Grand Slams titles, thus taking her overall Major tally to 59.

The Czech-American never competed in the singles event at the Olympics but did feature in the women's doubles tournament at Athens in 2004, aged 47. Navratilova partnered Lisa Raymond and the duo reached the quarterfinals before losing to the Japanese pair of Ai Sugiyama and Shinobu Asagoe.