"Was the decorative ball crew not enough objectification?" - Tennis fans scream misogyny at Madrid Open as presence of models as ball girls goes viral

The presence of a ball crew comprising entirely of models at the Madrid Open caused outrage among tennis fans.
A former Wimbledon ball girl, who goes by @Lizzy8E on social media, raised concerns about the different ball crews present at the Masters 100 tournament in Madrid. She pointed out how the ball crew consisting of models used during important matches on the Manolo Santana stadium were dressed in "flowy skirts and a black crop top" as opposed to the regular ball kids dressed in a more conservative fashion.
One fan stated that they were left confused attire donned by the ball crew.
"I was so confused when I saw them the first time... Like why on earth the ball girls are wearing crop tops," the fan tweeted.
Another fan referred to the Madrid Open as the "definition of misogyny."
"It's Madrid Mat*a Open. The definition of misogyny. Disgraceful event. See models as *ball girls*. Carlos (Spanish) but seriously have some respect for Anaya & women generally Madrid Masters," the fan posted.
One user took issue with the models having to stand behind Carlos Alcaraz during his birthday celebrations after the Spaniard advanced to the Madrid Masters final.
"The models behind carlos p*ssing me off so bad was the decorative ball crew of models not enough objectification for them," they posted.
Here are some fan reactions to the model ball women at the present at the Madrid Open:
Madrid Open faces controversy over difference in birthday cake size for Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz
The Madrid Open finalists in the men’s and women’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, celebrated their birthdays on May 5, both receiving birthday cakes from the tournament.
However, fans were quick to point out the considerable difference in the sizes of both cakes. While Alcaraz was honored with a large multi-tiered cake from the event, Sabalenka received a much smaller cake in comparison.
Victoria Azarenka chimed in on the issue and claimed that the difference in sizes of the cakes reflected the treatment towards both players.
"Couldn't be more accurate on the treatment," Azarenka tweeted.
Bianca Andreescu also expressed her disappointment regarding the situation, claiming that Alcaraz's cake being much larger than Sabalenka's wasn't right.
"This doesn't look right," the 2019 US Open champion tweeted.