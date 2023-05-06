"Was the decorative ball crew not enough objectification?" - Tennis fans scream misogyny at Madrid Open as presence of models as ball girls goes viral

The presence of a ball crew comprising entirely of models at the Madrid Open caused outrage among tennis fans.

A former Wimbledon ball girl, who goes by @Lizzy8E on social media, raised concerns about the different ball crews present at the Masters 100 tournament in Madrid. She pointed out how the ball crew consisting of models used during important matches on the Manolo Santana stadium were dressed in "flowy skirts and a black crop top" as opposed to the regular ball kids dressed in a more conservative fashion.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only. Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only.https://t.co/NcsFFMimOZ

One fan stated that they were left confused attire donned by the ball crew.

"I was so confused when I saw them the first time... Like why on earth the ball girls are wearing crop tops," the fan tweeted.

Sandra ||-// 🇵🇱 @DiffPL @RelevantTennis @Lizzy8E I was so confused when I saw them the first time... Like why on earth the ball girls are wearing crop tops @RelevantTennis @Lizzy8E I was so confused when I saw them the first time... Like why on earth the ball girls are wearing crop tops 💀

Another fan referred to the Madrid Open as the "definition of misogyny."

"It's Madrid Mat*a Open. The definition of misogyny. Disgraceful event. See models as *ball girls*. Carlos (Spanish) but seriously have some respect for Anaya & women generally Madrid Masters," the fan posted.

🇺🇦 Cromwell 💯🏆🏆🏆 🐐🎾🇨🇭👑 #RF103 #bel21ve @Cromwell_MM but seriously have some respect for Anaya & women generally Madrid Masters. @slaylorfritz It's Madrid Mat*a Open. The definition of misogyny. Disgraceful event. See models as *ball girls*. Carlosbut seriously have some respect for Anaya & women generally Madrid Masters. @slaylorfritz It's Madrid Mat*a Open. The definition of misogyny. Disgraceful event. See models as *ball girls*. Carlos 🇪🇸 but seriously have some respect for Anaya & women generally Madrid Masters.

One user took issue with the models having to stand behind Carlos Alcaraz during his birthday celebrations after the Spaniard advanced to the Madrid Masters final.

"The models behind carlos p*ssing me off so bad was the decorative ball crew of models not enough objectification for them," they posted.

Here are some fan reactions to the model ball women at the present at the Madrid Open:

The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast @Shaptennispod I mean of all the idiotic things tennis does to itself I have to say the Model Ball Women in Madrid ranks right up there with the most tragic. Forget about pickleball, worry about your own sport being wrecked by low level donuts I mean of all the idiotic things tennis does to itself I have to say the Model Ball Women in Madrid ranks right up there with the most tragic. Forget about pickleball, worry about your own sport being wrecked by low level donuts🍩

ADR @_ADRmusic



I thought: are these dancers in a new Beyoncé video who got lost?! Fully agree with Andre: no need for that on a Tennis court 🏻 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/RelevantTennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only. Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only.https://t.co/NcsFFMimOZ THANK GOODNESS I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE!!!I thought: are these dancers in a new Beyoncé video who got lost?! Fully agree with Andre: no need for that on a Tennis court THANK GOODNESS I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE!!! I thought: are these dancers in a new Beyoncé video who got lost?! Fully agree with Andre: no need for that on a Tennis court 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Andrey Rublev Updates @game_rublev Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only. Many users had noticed it, but this video – by @Lizzy8E – has delved deeper into the topic. In Madrid, there are two different ball crews, one of which is composed solely of models wearing a different uniform to the other, appearing in big matches only.https://t.co/NcsFFMimOZ I loved the last part of the vid and coming from a former ball girl, I appreciate the take. Really sad to hear Agassi's remarks and yet nobody to care to analyze more aspects of this "traditional" format. twitter.com/RelevantTennis… I loved the last part of the vid and coming from a former ball girl, I appreciate the take. Really sad to hear Agassi's remarks and yet nobody to care to analyze more aspects of this "traditional" format. twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Bill Packets @BillPackets @RelevantTennis @Lizzy8E glad someone is shining light on this micro niche topic within the tennis community @RelevantTennis @Lizzy8E glad someone is shining light on this micro niche topic within the tennis community

Madrid Open faces controversy over difference in birthday cake size for Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz presented with a cake at the 2023 Madrid Masters

The Madrid Open finalists in the men’s and women’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, celebrated their birthdays on May 5, both receiving birthday cakes from the tournament.

However, fans were quick to point out the considerable difference in the sizes of both cakes. While Alcaraz was honored with a large multi-tiered cake from the event, Sabalenka received a much smaller cake in comparison.

Victoria Azarenka chimed in on the issue and claimed that the difference in sizes of the cakes reflected the treatment towards both players.

"Couldn't be more accurate on the treatment," Azarenka tweeted.

Bianca Andreescu also expressed her disappointment regarding the situation, claiming that Alcaraz's cake being much larger than Sabalenka's wasn't right.

"This doesn't look right," the 2019 US Open champion tweeted.

Poll : 0 votes