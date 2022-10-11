"Was looking towards alcohol & drugs" - Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari on how she struggled after breakup with the Australian tennis star

When Nick Kyrgios was busy competing at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in July, he was shocked by his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, who filed a case of assault against the tennis player. The incident is said to have taken place in December 2021.

The case is still in court, with multiple hearings having been completed. 23-year-old Passari recently took to social media to reveal how devastated she was after her relationship with Kyrgios ended and how she moved on. She stated that she had lost all hope in love and happiness and that she turned to alcohol and drugs for help.

"From losing all hope in love, in myself, and in any form of happiness or meaning. Never being able to genuinely smile or understand my purpose in this life. Losing all my appetite/being disgusted by food and instead looking towards alcohol & drugs to help," Passari wrote.

The couple started dating in mid-2020 and broke up in late 2021. Passari further remarked that it was only when she moved to a new city that things started to improve.

"Then spontaneously moving to a new city, hearing my laugh again, finding my people, loving food again, becoming excited for life. Being closer to my family than I ever have been and starting over. It's all in the universe's hands and is all one big f***ed up journey but all I know is we will always come out of the other end to reach the light," she added.

If convicted, Kyrgios could face a sentence of up to two years in prison.

"I want to compete well in singles and doubles because I'm here to earn money" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 21st in the world.

Nick Kyrgios won his first Grand Slam in the doubles category this season when he lifted the 2022 Australian Open along with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. He also reached his maiden Grand Slam final in the singles category at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where he fell to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The 27-year-old was recently present in Tokyo for the Japan Open, where he reached the semifinals in the doubles and quarterfinals in the singles categories. Unfortunately, he had to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

In a press conference after beating Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, Kyrgios was asked about the purpose behind playing both singles as well as doubles in most of the tournaments. The Australian was straightforward with his answer as he said that his primary focus was to make money.

"Tennis can be so stressful in singles," Nick Kyrgios said. "Sometimes it's hell. You have to make an exhausting effort for a long time to maintain seriousness and concentration, you have a very high responsibility on the court. I want to compete well in singles and doubles because I'm here to earn money, this is my job and that's why I compete in both modalities."

