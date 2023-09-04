"There wasn't really a surprise out there" - Caroline Wozniacki lauds Coco Gauff after defeat, says "it's all coming together" for American at US Open

Caroline Wozniacki showered praise on Coco Gauff after losing to the American in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, September 3.

Playing her first Grand Slam since her return to the tour in August, Wozniacki overcame the likes of Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady to reach the Round of 16 in New York. However, she could not outperform the in-form Gauff on Sunday and bowed out of the tournament with a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 loss.

During the post-match press conference, Wozniacki sang praises of her opponent's game.

"I think Coco over the last month and a half, ever since after I think Wimbledon, I think she's not scared to hit through her forehand, which she has been in the past. I think she's getting more depth on it and a little bit more rotation. I think that's why she's obviously winning more on a consistent basis," she said.

On being asked if she was surprised by Coco Gauff's dominant performance, Wozniacki replied in the negative.

"Nothing really surprised me, to be honest. Coco obviously has been playing a lot of matches on the big courts. You see her on TV quite often. There wasn't really a surprise out there," she added.

The 2018 Australian Open winner further suggested things are falling in the right place for the WTA No. 6.

"I think she's always been a great athlete, she's always had the backhand, the serve, the fighting spirit. I feel like right now it's all kind of coming together for her," Wozniacki said.

"Coco Gauff has a great team" - Caroline Wozniacki after US Open loss to American

Caroline Wozniacki addresses the media.

During the press conference, Caroline Wozniacki said Coco Guaff is surrounded by great people. She also suggested that there were a lot of expectations from the teenager.

"Coco is doing well. She came on tour very young. There were a lot of eyes on her immediately. With that comes expectation, everything else," she said.

"But she has a great team around her. She is a hard worker. She's a great athlete. When her time comes, it's going to come," she added.

Wozniacki mentioned she was happy to see Coco Gauff grinding hard to improve by the day.

"One thing we know about Coco and what we've seen, especially in the last month and a half, is that she wants to get better and she wants to push forward. That's great to see. That's what you want to see in a young player," the 33-year-old said.

Coco Gauff will lock horns with either World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the final-four stage of the 2023 US Open.