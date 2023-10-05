"Was really a baptism of fire for all of us" - Andy Murray's mother Judy recalls paparazzi attention during Brit's Wimbledon debut in 2005

Judy Murray introduced and coached her sons Jamie and Andy Murray during their formative years. The latter's Wimbledon debut in 2005 was an understandably big moment for her.

And Judy remembers everything rather distinctly. Dubbing the experience a "baptism of fire" for the entire family during an interview with The Courier, she said the entire week was an ordeal.

She recalled having unparalleled media attention and paparazzi stationed outside her flat, adding that the entire family was being followed right to their doorstep.

"That week in 2005 when Andy Murray went to Wimbledon was really a baptism of fire for all of us. Suddenly we had paparazzi outside the little flat that we were staying in, we were being followed and doorstepped," she said.

Judy said no one really prepares for that sort of attention, but conceded that it was a part and parcel of being a successful sportsperson. She, however, was quick to add that it can get "exhausting" and one still needs to take out to focus on themselves.

"Nobody prepares you for that. But it’s part and parcel of being successful in sport. I’m definitely a grin and bear it person. But you know, you do realise you need time for yourself to clear your head, recharge and get back on it again," she continued.

“It’s not an easy life, and it is actually exhausting. One of the toughest things to learn to deal with, without question, is being in the public eye," she added.

Andy Murray had made the third round at Wimbledon on his debut in 2005, beating George Bastl and Radek Stepanek before losing to David Nalabandian in a five-set tussle.

"I was the Scottish number one for many years, from an infrastructure of nothing" - Andy Murray's mother Judy

Judy Murray at the Wimbledon Championships.

A good player in her own right, Judy Murray held the distinction of being the top-ranked Scottish player for several years in the 1980s.

Recalling her time on the tennis court, Judy said that she came from a place of no infrastructure or support as no one aspired to be a great player or a great coach back then.

"I was the Scottish number one for many, many years, and that came from an infrastructure of nothing,. There was no indoor facilities. Nobody aspired to be a great player or a great coach because you couldn’t play all year round," she said.

A coach and promoter now, Judy said she looks to travel the country to encourage more youngsters to take up the sport no matter where they come from.

"What I’ve been doing for the last eight years is going around the country. Trying to show people how to get started in whatever space they have in their local area. Whether that’s the school playground or the artificial grass football pitch, you can put up cones and a bit of barrier tape, and begin," she added.

Judy's sons Jamie and Andy Murray reached the World No. 1 ranking in doubles and singles respectively, winning Grand Slam titles, including Wimbledon, in their own disciplines.