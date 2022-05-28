Watch: A child runs on court after Rafael Nadal beats Botic van de Zandschulp at the French Open

A child ran on court after Rafael Nadal won his match against Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

The Spaniard produced another fine performance to beat the 26th-seeded Dutchman 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and book his place in the last 16 of the French Open.

After the match, Nadal shook hands with Van de Zandschulp and returned to his bench and the child came there to have a chat with him. The King of Clay ruffled the child's hair and tried to listen to what the kid said before security intervened.

Rafael Nadal will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 4R of the French Open

After beating Van de Zandschulp, Nadal takes on ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 of the French Open. The Canadian booked his place in the fourth round of the tournament in a tightly contested straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic.

Auger-Aliassime had a tough start to the competition, coming back from two sets to love and defeat Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in the first round. He then beat Argentine Camil Ugo Carabelli in straight sets.

The Canadian is coached by Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, who coached him to 16 Slam titles before the two parted ways in 2017. This will be the second meeting between the Spaniard and Auger-Aliassime, with the former beating him 6-3, 6-3 when they met in the third round of the Madrid Open in 2019.

Earlier during the tournament, Nadal was asked in his post-match press conference about how his uncle impacted him. He responded by saying that he plays tennis because of Toni Nadal.

"Well, more than anything else is my uncle, so what he brings to me: Everything. I play tennis because of him", Nadal said. If I am a professional player, without a doubt is because of him, no?"

Nadal also said that he was sure his uncle could help Auger-Aliassime because of his experience and passion for tennis.

"I am sure that Toni can help him and is helping him in a positive way. He has a lot of experience, and he's passionate about this sport. He's smart, no? He knows a lot about tennis, so I'm sure gonna be able to help for him," he added.

If Nadal beats Auger-Aliassime, he will face either reigning champion Novak Djokovic or 15th seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

