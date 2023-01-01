WATCH: Adorable scenes in Team Spain camp as Rafael Nadal lends his jacket to Paula Badosa after she complains about feeling cold

Rafael Nadal is well-known for being a class act on and off the court, and he gave another example of his kindness during the ongoing United Cup in Australia.

The 36-year-old is a part of Spain's squad at the tournament and started his season with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie. Unperturbed, Nadal cheered on his teammate Albert Ramos-Vinolas as he took on Dan Evans in the second men's singles fixture.

During the match, Paula Badosa complained about feeling cold, to which the 22-time Grand Slam champion responded by instantly taking off his jacket and lending it to her in an act of kindness.

Aww sweet Rafa lending his jacket to Paula as it's getting cold here now.



Nadal and Badosa were initially scheduled to compete in the mixed doubles clash but withdrew as it was a dead rubber, with Great Britain taking a 3-1 lead after Dan Evans beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in three sets. Instead, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez will play the fixture against Harriet Dart and Jonny O'Mara.

"Not a disaster at all"- Rafael Nadal on his defeat to Cameron Norrie

The World No. 2 practicing ahead of the United Cup

Rafael Nadal suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Cameron Norrie in his first match of the season. However, he refused to call it a disaster in his post-match press conference and claimed that there were a few things he needed to do better.

"Well, was not a disaster at all. I can do things, of course, better, and I need to do it. But as I said, no, not many matches before. I think he played the first match two days ago," the World No. 2 said.

"I think that's an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did. And then I need to be a little bit faster physically, a little bit more solid, some less mistakes and making better decisions at some point, playing a little bit longer," he added.

Spain next take on Australia in the United Cup and Rafael Nadal will face Alex de Minaur in what will be the fourth meeting between the two. Speaking about the fixture, the Spaniard called the Aussie a great player, adding that he would have to play very well in order to win.

"He's a great player," the 36-year-old said. "Playing super fast. Playing with very high intensity. Taking the ball very early. Improved the serve. Yeah, gonna be another very tough match that I need to play very well to have any chance. So let's see."

