WATCH: Adrian Mannarino draws blood after hitting himself in the head with racquet at United Cup 2024, echoes shades of Mikhail Youzhny

Adrian Mannarino pounded himself in disgust during his 2024 United Cup encounter with Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, leaving himself with a bloody forehead.

Coming off a strong 2023 that saw him capture three titles and 43 match wins, Mannarino has been playing some of his best tennis ever in the recent past. The 35-year-old began his 2024 campaign on Monday (1 January) against Alexander Zverev in France's opening tie at the 2024 United Cup. Despite losing in a tight-three setter, Mannarino showed glimpses of brilliance on both ends.

The Frenchman, however, looked much more comfortable against Sonego earlier today in Sydney, claiming a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win. The victory also moves France closer to the United Cup quarter-finals, requiring just one more win.

“It’s always a tough match with him and in the second set I felt it could go either way,” Adrian Mannarino said, via ATPTour. “I was lucky at 4-all to go the break up and everything went my way today.”

While the match went smoothly for the most part, there was a cause for concern early in the second set.

Down 0-30 in his opening service game of the second set, Mannarino inflicted one of the strangest of self-imposed injuries on a tennis court when he jammed his head continuously with the butt cup of his tennis racquet. The injury would lead to a stoppage in play for a medical timeout to address the wound.

Watch the incident below:

Expand Tweet

The incident brought back memories of the time Russia's Mikhail Youzhny inflicted a similar kind of injury on himself in Miami way back in 2008 against Nicolas Almagro. An infuriated Youzhny reacted badly to losing a point late in the third set by smashing the frame of his racquet on his forehead and drawing blood on the court.

Despite the Mannarino incident, the Frenchmen sit pretty in the tie with one win. A win for Caroline Garcia over Jasmine Paolini will all but guarantee a victory for France in Group D which will set up a thrilling quarter-finals clash against Norway.

Adrian Mannarino had a career-best 2023 season

Adrian Mannarino pictured in the match against Lorenzo Sonego at the 2024 United Cup in Sydney, Australia - Getty Images

Adrian Mannarino played some of his best tennis on the tour last year, winning three titles, reaching his fifteenth career ATP final, and a tenth top 10 win.

The Frenchman's three titles came at the Hall of Fame Open, Astana Open, and Sofia Open, where he beat Alex Michelsen, Sebastian Korda, and Jack Draper, respectively.

Mannarino reached the fourth round at the Miami Masters last year, stunning world No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. He would go on to lose to American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

Mannarino also matched his career-high ranking in November last year, after closing in on the No. 22 spot. Expected to crack the Top 20 for the first time next week, he is also closing in on the 300-wins milestone (currently 289).