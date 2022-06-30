Watch: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina knocked out of Wimbledon with a bizarre ball-abuse point penalty on match point

In an out-of-the-ordinary incident, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina lost his cool in his second-round match after receiving a point penalty when he was down two match points.

Before the unfortunate end, Davidovich Fokina and Jiri Vesely played a thrilling five-set match in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The duo locked horns in the 10-point tiebreak in the deciding set. Down 7-8 in the tiebreak, it was Davidovich Fokina who was serving and one of his forehands found the net, giving Vesely two match points.

As the ball kid tossed a ball towards the Spaniard for his serve, a frustrated Fokina smashed it right out of the court. Since this was his second code violation, chair umpire Carlos Ramos followed the rules and handed a point penalty to the 23-year-old, which ended the match immediately.

Davidovich Fokina had earlier received a warning for audible obscenity. After the ball-abuse, the Spaniard walked up to the umpire and argued that since the two violations were for different offenses, he should not have received a point penalty. However, the rules state that any two violations in a match lead to a point being awarded to the other player.

World No. 68 Vesely won the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (10-7). He defeated Argentina's Federico Coria in straight sets in the first round and will face Tommy Paul in the third round.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunned Hubert Hurkacz in the first round

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina played back to back five-set matches.

In the first round of the grasscourt Major on Monday, World No. 37 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina produced one of the biggest upsets so far in the tournament as he eliminated seventh seed and last year's semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz. The seventh seed was expected to perform well in London, particularly after he beat World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the Halle Open final less than two weeks ago.

However, the Spaniard defeated Hurkacz 7-6(4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6(10-8) and became the first player to win the 10-point tie break in the fifth set at Wimbledon. The new rule was put into effect at the 2022 French Open. Davidovich Fokina expressed relief after winning the match, saying that beating Hukacz was a confidence-booster.

“Really, I don’t know how I won this match. He had in the fifth set a 5-4 lead and was serving with the new balls. I was thinking, ‘Okay, let’s put the return in and let’s see what happens'. But I’m so happy for the win today because I was struggling a little bit. To beat Hurkacz on grass, it’s so much confidence to myself. I’m so happy," Davidovich Fokina said.

