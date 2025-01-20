WATCH: Alex de Minaur leaves mother Esther in tears after reaching Australian Open QF for the first time

Alex de Minaur left the Melbourne crowd in awe after reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career. De Minaur's mother, Esther, couldn't hold back her tears after her son's victory over Alex Michelsen.

De Minaur secured a comfortable 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over America's Alex Michelsen in the fourth round. As the Australian star made it to his home slam's quarterfinals for the first time, his mother Esther shed tears of joy in the stands.

De Minaur was confident in his post-match on-court interview. He expressed delight over attaining this feat for the first time in his career and made a promise to the home fans.

"There is nothing I want to do more than play well here in Australia in front of you guys. I am glad I finally made it to the quarter-finals. Let's go for bigger and better things," he said.

Despite the massive victory and confident celebrations, Alex de Minaur will have to quickly re-focus as defending champion Jannik Sinner awaits him in the quarterfinals.

Alex de Minaur denies the idea of "success overnight"

Alex de Minaur expressed pride in his journey to the top eight at the Australian Open. After taking down Alex Michelsen in a three-setter, he looked back at the small steps he took to reach this landmark.

"Like my whole career, it has been day by day! It has not been success overnight. I have had to improve every year, little percentages. Get a little stronger, bigger and get a few more free points on my serve. Getting more confidence and I think it is a combination of that and I think the consistency always pays off at the end," he said, in the post-match interview.

De Minaur enjoyed his most successful year on tour in terms of Grand Slam performances by reaching the last eight of the other three slams. He has now completed the set by making it to the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The Australian star will now look forward to one of the most crucial matches of his career. Although his head-to-head score against his quarterfinal rival Jannik Sinner is a concerning 9-0, he will be hoping to pull off a massive upset.

