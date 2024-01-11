Watch: Alexander Bublik accidentally runs into the crowd during rally, hilariously steals from fan's packet of chips in Adelaide International QF

Alexander Bublik was recently caught on camera during a funny incident. He jumped the sideboards and reached for a fan's packet of chips during his Adelaide International quarterfinal tie.

The Adelaide International is Bublik's first tournament of the 2024 season. On Thursday, he defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 7-5.

On Thursday, Tennis TV posted a video that featured the hilarious moment from the match. The Kazakhstani tasted a fan's packet of chips after ending up in the crowd following a volley from Lorenzo Musetti. He couldn't return the shot after a rally and because he was already sprinting, he had to jump the court's enclosure to avoid a collision.

Alexander Bublik will now face Britain's Jack Draper in the semifinal of the tournament on Friday (January 12).

January 2024 is looking quite different for Bublik from January 2023. Last season, the 26-year-old's warm-up tournaments for the Australian Open were the United Cup and the ASB Classic in Auckland.

However, he lost all the four matches he played, falling to Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz and David Goffin. At the Australian Open, he was defeated in the first round by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alexander Bublik is set to face Jack Draper in the semifinal of the Adelaide International

Bublik's semifinal opponent at the 2024 Adelaide International will be Jack Draper.

Alexander Bublik has begun his 2024 season on a good note, securing three victories at the ongoing Adelaide International. In the first round, he defeated James McCabe, followed by a second-round victory against World No. 40 Dan Evans. He then advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday (January 11).

Jack Draper, meanwhile, defeated Argentina's Sebastian Baez in the first round and Miomir Kecmanović in the second round. He then beat the tournament's top seed, Tommy Paul, who is currently ranked World No. 14.

Draper and Bublik have faced off only once on the ATP Tour. They competed in the round of 16 at the 2021 Queens Club Championship in London, where Draper emerged victorious 7-6(5), 7-6(0).

Last season, Bublik and Draper performed quite well. Bublik secured victories at the Terra Wortmann Open and the European Open and reached a career-high ranking of No. 25.

Draper, meanwhile, made his debut in three Majors – the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open. Additionally, he reached his first ATP final at the Sophia Open, where he was defeated by Adrian Mannarino.