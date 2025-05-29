WATCH: Alexander Zverev bets his unique $280,000 luxury watch in amusing roulette game with Caroline Wozniacki & others at French Open

Alexander Zverev had a strong start to his French Open campaign, taking down American teen sensation Leaner Tien in his opening round. After the match, the German sat for an interview with Caroline Wozniacki and others, where he proceeded to bet his $280,000 worth wristwatch in an amusing game of roulette.

The watch Zverev was sporting in his interview was the Jacob & Co. Casino Tourbillon, which features a fully functional roulette game. Midway through his interaction with TNT, an interviewer expressed his admiration for the 28-year-old’s watch, saying,

“I've had a hard time focusing because he is wearing one of the coolest watches I've ever seen in person in my entire life.”

Alexander Zverev then proceeded to bet the watch in a game of roulette, saying,

“You want to play roulette? If somebody gets the right number they're getting my watch.”

In the end, Zverev’s was able to walk away with his watch as nobody was able to guess the correct number. Here is a video of the German tennis star’s roulette game.

Alexander Zverev reflects on his first round win over Learner Tien

Zverev at Roland Garros 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev got his time at the French Open off to a dominating start after his straight sets win over Learner Tien. The last time the two played each other was at the Mexican Open, when the American youngster beat the top-seeded Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16.

On Tuesday, May 27, the German avenged his earlier loss, clinching a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win at Roland Garros. After the match, Zverev reflected on his victory, telling TNT,

“You know he (Learner Tien) has beaten a lot of great players in the beginning of the year. He beat (Daniil) Medvedev at the Australian Open and beat Akapulko, so you know I knew that I had to be at 100% straight away. I knew that I had to play good tennis and yeah I'm happy with the level today. I'm happy with the match, I'm happy with a straight set win, and (it's been a) great start to the tournament.”

Up next, third-seed Alexander Zverev will face off against Dutch player Jesper de Jong for his second round match at the French Open. The duo have played each other once before, and Zverev was the one who emerged victorious. Going into their clash on Thursday, May 29, the German remains a strong favorite for the win.

