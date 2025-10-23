WATCH: Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla fights back tears in emotional scenes during German's Vienna Open 1R scare

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla appeared emotional and tearful during the German's hard-fought, first-round win over Jacob Fearnley at the ongoing 2025 Vienna Open. Thomalla, an actress, model and television presenter, as well as Zverev's compatriot, has had to endure a rough few months watching the World No. 3 play, with quite a few of his results coming as complete shocks.Having almost become a constant in the 24-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist's box, Thomalla saw Zverev suffer a third-round loss at the US Open, followed by a rather abject outing at the Laver Cup, where he lost both of his singles matches for Team Europe. In Beijing, things looked more promising for the No. 3. However, familiar foe Daniil Medvedev dashed his hopes in the last eight.Next, at the Shanghai Masters, Alexander Zverev was ousted in the third round by one of the surprise packages of the tournament, eventual runner-up Arthur Rinderknech from France. As things turned out, another shock seemed on the cards in Vienna, where 24-year-old British player Jacob Fearnley, who is ranked 78 places below the German, pushed the No. 3 to his limits.At one stage of the contest, the cameras captured Sophia Thomalla looking as if she was fighting back tears after her boyfriend won a point to gain advantage towards the end of a nervy game. Watch the moment below:Fortunately for Zverev, on this occasion, he had luck on his side as he eventually got past Fearnley with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5). The German is set to face Matteo Arnaldi next for a place in the ATP 500 event's quarterfinals.Alexander Zverev a former champion in Vienna; defeated Frances Tiafoe in 2021 finalAlexander Zverev in action at the 2021 Vienna Open (Source: Getty)Four years ago, at the 2021 Vienna Open, Alexander Zverev was the No. 2 seed, and the German produced some fine performances on his way to the final. Zverev defeated several players who are now, along with the German, counted as men's tennis' biggest stars, such as Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime and reigning World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.In the final, Zverev locked horns with Frances Tiafoe, whose deep run was even more remarkable. The American was a qualifier at the event and had to earn his place in the main draw, where he dispatched three top 10 seeds in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Diego Schwartzman and Jannik Sinner.Ultimately though, it was Zverev who emerged triumphant in the final courtesy of a 7-5, 6-4 victory against Tiafoe.