WATCH: Alexander Zverev silences heckler with sarcastic farewell after ousting defending champion Alexei Popyrin at Canadian Open

Alexander Zverev sarcastically waved goodbye to a heckler in the immediate aftermath of converting match point in the men's singles quarterfinals of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. Zverev, the World No. 3, was up against defending champion Alexei Popyrin in the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event. The German fell a set behind, but staged a brilliant comeback to reach the semis.On Monday, August 4, the 24-time ATP Tour-level titlist and three-time Major runner-up was heckled by a fan who attended the match on Center Court of Toronto's Sobeys Stadium. Mere seconds after registering his 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 win, Zverev turned towards the heckler, put his right hand up and began waving, as if to say 'goodbye'.Watch Alexander Zverev's cold response to the heckler below:After the match, the German reflected on his three-set win over the Australian, saying:&quot;I had to tell myself, even though I lost the first set, I thought we were both playing actually quite well. I did one or two mistakes in the end (of the first-set tie-break), and I was very unlucky with the net cord on set point. But all in all, I thought it was a high level, and if I continue playing that way, I'm going to get my chances — and that's what I did.&quot;Zverev is now set to face Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Khachanov dispatched Alex Michelsen in the other men's singles quarterfinal of the day.Alexander Zverev boasts head-to-head superiority against Karen Khachanov going into pair's Canadian Open SFAlexander Zverev at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)The 2025 National Bank Open semifinal pitting Alexander Zverev against Karen Khachanov is slated to mark the German and Russian's eighth career clash. Zverev leads the head-to-head 5-2. Interestingly, one would have to go back as far as the 2019 edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada to find a Khachanov win over Zverev.Six years back, the Russian produced a dominant display for a 6-3, 6-3 victory against the German in the event's quarterfinals. Khachanov's run subsequently ended in the last four, with compatriot and eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev dashing his hopes. Medvedev would go on to lose the final to Rafael Nadal.The last three encounters between Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov have all gone the German's way, including the men's singles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.