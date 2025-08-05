  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Alexander Zverev
  • WATCH: Alexander Zverev silences heckler with sarcastic farewell after ousting defending champion Alexei Popyrin at Canadian Open

WATCH: Alexander Zverev silences heckler with sarcastic farewell after ousting defending champion Alexei Popyrin at Canadian Open

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 05, 2025 04:15 GMT
Alexander Zverev (left), Alexei Popyrin (right), Sources: Getty
Alexander Zverev (left), Alexei Popyrin (right), Sources: Getty

Alexander Zverev sarcastically waved goodbye to a heckler in the immediate aftermath of converting match point in the men's singles quarterfinals of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. Zverev, the World No. 3, was up against defending champion Alexei Popyrin in the last eight of the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event. The German fell a set behind, but staged a brilliant comeback to reach the semis.

Ad

On Monday, August 4, the 24-time ATP Tour-level titlist and three-time Major runner-up was heckled by a fan who attended the match on Center Court of Toronto's Sobeys Stadium. Mere seconds after registering his 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 win, Zverev turned towards the heckler, put his right hand up and began waving, as if to say 'goodbye'.

Watch Alexander Zverev's cold response to the heckler below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the match, the German reflected on his three-set win over the Australian, saying:

"I had to tell myself, even though I lost the first set, I thought we were both playing actually quite well. I did one or two mistakes in the end (of the first-set tie-break), and I was very unlucky with the net cord on set point. But all in all, I thought it was a high level, and if I continue playing that way, I'm going to get my chances — and that's what I did."
Ad

Zverev is now set to face Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Khachanov dispatched Alex Michelsen in the other men's singles quarterfinal of the day.

Alexander Zverev boasts head-to-head superiority against Karen Khachanov going into pair's Canadian Open SF

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)
Alexander Zverev at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

The 2025 National Bank Open semifinal pitting Alexander Zverev against Karen Khachanov is slated to mark the German and Russian's eighth career clash. Zverev leads the head-to-head 5-2. Interestingly, one would have to go back as far as the 2019 edition of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada to find a Khachanov win over Zverev.

Ad

Six years back, the Russian produced a dominant display for a 6-3, 6-3 victory against the German in the event's quarterfinals. Khachanov's run subsequently ended in the last four, with compatriot and eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev dashing his hopes. Medvedev would go on to lose the final to Rafael Nadal.

The last three encounters between Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov have all gone the German's way, including the men's singles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications