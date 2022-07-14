Watch: Alexander Zverev walks without crutches in encouraging injury update

Alexander Zverev has shared a heartening update after sustaining a nasty ankle injury in the Roland Garros semifinals against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Zverev, playing his second straight semifinal at the claycourt Major, gave Nadal an almighty fright. He squandered four consecutive set points in the first set tiebreak before conceding an epic opening set. Even in the second, he led 5-2, only for Nadal to win four of the next five games to force another tiebreak as one of the matches of the year began to take shape.

However, off the final point of the 12th game, Zverev horribly twisted his ankle while chasing down a shot. The German instantly sunk to the turf, grimacing in pain as Nadal helped him off the court. Moments later, Zverev emerged on court on crutches, informing the umpire that he was in no position to continue the match.

It was later revealed that Zverev tore all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle, which necessitated surgery. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old posted a video on Instagram where he walked without crutches.

He posted after his surgery that he wishes to return to action 'quickly'.

"To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice. My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever," Zverev said in the caption.

When is Alexander Zverev expected to return to action?

Considering the severity of his injury, Alexander Zverev withdrew from Wimbledon and has been out of action since. His brother Mischa Zverev told German newspaper Bild (via Sky Sports) that the grasscourt Major was "out of the question".

However, in a previous update, Zverev posted a video of his training during his ongoing rehabilitation period. That suggests a return to action doesn't appear too far away, but the US Open might be coming too soon.

The German told Bild am Sonntag (via Tennis 365) that he'll only play at Flushing Meadows if he thinks he's ready to go all the way.

“I won’t be someone who plays after being ready for it for one second," said Zverev. "If I play the US Open then (the aim would be) to win and not for one or two rounds. I will only return if I have this form. I don’t know whether it will be the US Open because I would have to play one or two tournaments beforehand. But I haven’t written off New York.”

It remains to be seen when the World No. 2 returns to action.

