Watch: Australian Open crowd sings 'Happy Birthday' to Alize Cornet after her 3R win

Alize Cornet celebrated her 32nd birthday in style, beating World No. 29 Tamara Zidanesk 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Saturday. Cornet's victory moved her into the round of 16 at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2009.

The crowd at Margaret Court Arena made the Frenchwoman's day even more special by breaking out a heartwarming rendition of "Happy Birthday." The 32-year-old was about to leave the court when the moderator alerted spectators to the fact that today happened to be her birthday.

The World No. 61 indulged her fans by walking back to the middle of the arena and helping conduct the crowd's singing performance. Cornet was all smiles as the caroling ended and thanked the crowd for their wonderful gesture.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena

: Eurosport Hahaha this was the best, Aussie crowd knows how to sing!!! Happy birthday @alizecornet : Eurosport Hahaha this was the best, Aussie crowd knows how to sing!!! Happy birthday @alizecornet 🎥: Eurosport https://t.co/IxEpW4Oas3

The 32-year-old also credited the crowd for helping her claw her way back into the contest after being a set and a break down.

"I feel the love of this crowd and it is so special. I feel it pushing me all the time. Even though I am not an Aussie and I am French, I don't even know if you guys love the French, but you give me so much love and that is really what pushed me through today," Cornet said. "Thank you guys for being here and I hope you will be there at the next round."

Wide World of Sports @wwos



Alize Cornet with one of the most charming on-court interviews of the Open



- Live on Channel 9 and 9Now "I don't even know guys if you like French people..."Alize Cornet with one of the most charming on-court interviews of the Open #AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now "I don't even know guys if you like French people..." 😉😂Alize Cornet with one of the most charming on-court interviews of the Open 😍#AusOpen - Live on Channel 9 and 9Now https://t.co/Do4HoWq31k

Alize Cornet faces Simona Halep in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open

Alize Cornet squares off against Simona Halep in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open

Alize Cornet has not reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam in the 18 years since she turned pro in 2005. At the 2022 Australian Open, she has a chance to rectify that but will have to defeat former World No. 1 Simona Halep to do so.

Cornet will fancy her chances against Halep. She has already pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament by beating World No. 3 Garbine Muguruza in the second round and there is no reason she cannot repeat the feat.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



After stunning 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza, she will face Tamara Zidanšek to reach 4th round of Australian Open for the first time since 2009

#AlizeCornet #GarbineMuguruza #AustralianOpen Alize Cornet has stunned a top 10 ranked player in Melbourne for the first timeAfter stunning 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza, she will face Tamara Zidanšek to reach 4th round of Australian Open for the first time since 2009 Alize Cornet has stunned a top 10 ranked player in Melbourne for the first time 👏After stunning 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza, she will face Tamara Zidanšek to reach 4th round of Australian Open for the first time since 2009 💪#AlizeCornet #GarbineMuguruza #AustralianOpen https://t.co/95heZE2Gb0

Halep, however, is in red-hot form. The Romanian is yet to drop a set at the 2022 Australian Open and is one of the favorites to go all the way.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



@simona_halep sails past Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-1 and into Week 2.



#AusOpen • #AO2022 Sealed with a kiss@simona_halep sails past Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-1 and into Week 2. Sealed with a kiss 😘 🇷🇴 @simona_halep sails past Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-1 and into Week 2.#AusOpen • #AO2022 https://t.co/cgx0zULa2o

Also Read Article Continues below

Cornet leads the head-to-head against the World No. 15 3-1. Their last meeting came way back in 2015 at the Madrid Open, which ended in a straight-sets victory for the Frenchwoman.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Arvind Sriram