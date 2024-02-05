WATCH: Ana Ivanovic lights up Linz Open final with her presence, performs coin toss between Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ana Ivanovic surprised the Linz crowd at the coin toss, ahead of the final between Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova on Sunday.

In a bittersweet return to the tennis court, the Serb was welcomed onto the court by rapturous applause from the crowd.

Ana Ivanovic's career on the WTA tour spanned 13 years. She turned pro in 2003 and hung up her boots in 2016. During her time on tour, she won 15 WTA titles, including the 2008 French Open, arguably her biggest coup, where she defeated Russian Dinara Safina in the final 6-4, 6-3.

Off the court, Ivanovic was voted into the "30 Legends of Women's Tennis: Past, Present and Future" by Time. She was also listed in the "Top 100 Greatest Players Ever" (male and female combined) by reporter Matthew Cronin.

Married to retired German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ivanovic is often photographed alongside him at events and ceremonies, but very scarcely around tennis matches.

A two-time champion in Linz, Ivanovic was the guest of honor at the ceremonial coin toss ahead of the final between Jelena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Honored on-court in front of a packed house, she was then interviewed by tournament ambassador Barbara Schett.

Ivanovic also met World No. 25 Donna Vekic at the event, roughly 10 years after they last faced off on tour.

Jelena Ostapenko all smiles as she picks up 8th career title

Jelena Ostapenko at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 - Getty Images

Top seed Jelena Ostapenko put on a show, for everyone in attendance, with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory over second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of the 2024 Linz Open.

Her campaign didn't start smoothly, however, she overcame a tight opening-round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. She saved three match points in that match. Victories over Jodie Burrage and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova saw her sail through to the finals.

The Latvian powered to her second title of the season, and eighth title of her career, after lifting the Adelaide International.

Speaking to the crowd during the on-court presentation ceremony, Ostapenko exclaimed her delight at being able to lift the trophy on her second attempt and paid tribute to the beautiful custom-created Swarovski trophy designed for this year's event.

"A few years ago, I was in the final and I didn't get the trophy, but I think the trophy this year is so much nicer, and I'm so happy to have it," Ostapenko said.

Her victory, incidentally, came 14 years after Ana Ivanovic won the event for the second time.