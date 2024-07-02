Andrey Rublev was left with a bleeding knee after his outburst during his first-round match defeat to Francisco Comesana at 2024 Wimbledon. The Russian repeatedly smashed the racket on his knee out of frustration after committing an unforced error.

Rublev kicked off his grass swing at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle against Marcos Giron but was stunned by the American in straight sets. He threw his racket on the court and angrily screamed after his defeat. The Russian's temper tantrums have led him to scream at others, smash rackets, harm himself and be disqualified.

Seeded sixth, the 26-year-old began his Wimbledon campaign against Argentina's Francisco Comesana. The young Argentine claimed the first set which Rublev managed to neutralize by taking the second. However, the Russian went on to lose the next two sets and the match 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-7(5).

In the third set, the World No. 6 found himself 1-3, 30-40 down on his serve, with Comesana having a chance to go two breaks up.

Andrey Rublev missed a backhand return leading to an unforced error and completely lost it as he repeatedly smashed his racket on his left knee, which ended up bleeding. Here's a video of the incident:

"Completely disappointed with myself" - Andrey Rublev expresses regret at his outburst during his R3 defeat at the French Open

Andrey Rublev had a shocking defeat to Matteo Arnaldi in the third round of the 2024 French Open. The Italian ousted the sixth seed 7-6(6), 6-2, 6-4. Rublev had episodes of outbursts throughout the match, smashing his racket on the court, on his knee, as well as screaming and arguing with the umpire.

During the post-match press conference, the Russian expressed regret over his behavior calling it his worst at a Grand Slam.

"Nothing. Completely disappointed with myself the way I behaved, the way I performed, and I don't remember behaving worse on a Slam ever. I think it was the first time I ever behaved that bad. Not much to say," Rublev said.

He then explained that his concentration didn't lead to his defeat but it was rather his outbursts that helped Arnaldi to capitalize on the match.

"I think it's not about concentration. I think it's because the way I behave, I put myself completely down, and I gave Matteo wings to fly, and he was flying in the third set unbelievable. It was too late to do something," Rublev added.

Andrey Rublev's mother Marina Marenko had revealed that he would not be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics but wasn't told the reason by the Russian. He won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mixed doubles alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

