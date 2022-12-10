Watch: Hilarious interaction between Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini as they interview each other during Diriyah Tennis Cup

Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini, who are both taking part in the ongoing Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh, interviewed each other during the tournament recently.

The two players engaged in a fun chat as they casually asked each other quirky questions. Berrettini initially handled the microphone and questioned the Russian about what he likes to do during his free time. Rublev later donned the interviewer's role a minute later and asked the World No. 16 about the foot injury that the Italian suffered at the 2022 Naples Open and how he has recovered from that.

Diriyah Tennis Cup's Twitter account shared a snippet of the interview on Saturday, writing:

"See what happens when you let them do their own interview"

When asked about what he likes to do during his free time, Rublev stated that he plays tennis during his free time too.

"I don't have much free time. Watching tennis... no, but playing tennis!" he expressed.

The Russian said that he only got five days of vacation in 2022 and that he was traveling on four of those days.

"Rest only five days after the season and in four days of them, I was flying. I head to some meetings, to some shoots," he added.

Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini will face off against Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles final

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini have qualified for the finals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles draw and the pair will lock horns with Hubert Hurkacz and Dominic Stricker in the title decider.

Rublev and Berrettini defeated Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals. The pair seem to have established good communication with each other as they looked like a well-oiled team in their match on Friday.

Nevertheless, their opponents in Saturday's fixture will prove to be a harder test. Hurkacz and Stricker defeated Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 7-6(3) to earn their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, in the singles draw, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini were knocked out in their opening matches. The Italian faced off against veteran Stan Wawrinka in the first round and suffered a hard-fought defeat at the hands of the Swiss, going down 5-10, 10-4, 10-6.

Rublev qualified for the quarterfinals in the singles as he was granted a bye in the first round owing to his superior seeding. He met Wawrinka in the second round and lost 6-7 (3), 6-2, 10-6, with the third set being played as a super tiebreak.

