Andrey Rublev had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan at the 2023 Italian Open.

Rublev is currently contesting the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, where he has progressed to the third round on Saturday, May 13. The Russian had a day off on Sunday and decided to spend the time interacting with young aspiring tennis players as part of the tournament's “Young Village” initiative.

Fans thronged to get a glimpse of Rublev and a chance at displaying their talent in front of the Monte-Carlo Masters champion. The kids took turns hitting some rallies with the World No. 6.

After the session’s conclusion, Rublev, who is known for going the extra mile when it comes to tending to the fans, patiently signed autographs and interacted with them.

One fan was overwhelmed to witness her idol in person and burst into tears after sharing a hug with Rublev. Noticing this, the 25-year-old went for another reassuring embrace, which made the fan’s day and delighted all others around them.

Andrey Rublev gears up for 3R Italian Open clash

Andrey Rublev is the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters champion.

Andrey Rublev is having an exceptional claycourt season. The Russian, who had been yearning for a big title, started his 2023 red dirt campaign by lifting the biggest title of his career at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He followed his triumph with a runner-up finish at the ATP 250 Srpska Open, where he was the defending champion.

Before commencing his Italian Open campaign, Rublev contested the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid. There, the 25-year-old went down against his longtime friend and doubles partner Karen Kachanov in the Round of 16. However, Rublev and Kachanov went all the way in the men's doubles, clinching their maiden Masters 1000 title.

Rublev, the sixth seed at the Italian Open, won his rain-delayed opening match in Rome against Alex Molcan in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the third round, where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Rublev and Davidovich Fokina have clashed twice before, with the former emerging victorious on both occasions - the 2020 French Open [7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1] and the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships [1-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3)].

The pair will be in action on Stadio Nicola Pietrangeli on Monday, May 15.

