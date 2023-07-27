Andrey Rublev seemed to have a brain fade during a press conference at the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

On Wednesday, July 26, Rubley squared off against Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the Round of 32 at the ATP 500 claycourt event. He fought back from a set down and saved three match points to defeat the Spaniard 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(7).

At his press conference after the win, Rublev was asked about how his partnership with his coach Alberto 'Beto' Martin began. The Russian looked lost for words and banged his head against the microphone a few times before finding the words to answer the question.

You can watch the video below:

"It happened suddenly, it was not planned" - Andrey Rublev on his association with Alberto Martin

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

Former World No. 34 Alberto Martin joined Andrey Rublev's team earlier this year as the second coach. He works alongside Portuguese physiotherapist Carlos Costa and Spanish nutritionist Antonia Lizarraga.

Besides his role as a coach, three-time ATP tour champion Martin also doubles up as Rublev's psychologist owing to the fact that he studied psychology at the University of Barcelona and graduated with a Masters degree from UNED (Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia).

Reflecting on his decision to team up with Martin, Rublev stated that it was not a planned move.

"Suddenly, it happened suddenly, so it was not planned. I didn't plan anything. In my head, I was thinking the coaches would be the same, Abraham [Gonzalez, assistant coach] and Fernando [Vicente, head coach]," he said.

It was Spaniard Gonzalez's desire to work as a player's main coach that led to him parting ways with Rublev, which opened up room for the 25-year-old's association with Martin.

"In December, Abraham told me it was his decision to train a professional player where he will be the main coach. For him, he said it was a step ahead. I said ok. I completely respect this move. You have to do whatever is better for you," he explained.

"Then we were thinking who could be another coach. Fernando said that we can ask Beto [Martin] because they know each other since they were kids. I meet with Beto and I like him a lot. On top of that he also was top-30 player," he added.

Rublev, who entered Hamburg on the back of a title win at the ATP 250 event in Bastad last week, will face either Yannick Hanfmann or Zhang Zhizhen in the second round.