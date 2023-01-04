Andy Murray was right on the money when presented with a trending social media riddle by English actor and comedian Joel Dommett recently.

The national governing body of tennis in Great Britain — The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) — posted a video in which the two men can be seen sitting on a player's bench on an indoor tennis court. 10 tennis balls are arranged in sets of four, three, two, and one in front of them on the ground.

Dommett began by introducing Murray to the challenge, which he said was kind of a big thing on TikTok. He explained the task, saying that they had to reverse the order of the balls from left to right by moving only one ball.

Dommett: Andy, this is a big thing on TikTok. You have got the balls 4-3-2-1 from left to right. You have to get them 4-3-2-1 from right to left but you're only allowed to move one ball.

After a few seconds of high concentration and thinking, the 35-year-old tennis star cracked it and quickly moved a ball to solve the puzzle. However, being the gentleman that Andy Murray is, he didn't take the entire credit and called it "teamwork."

"We did it together, it was teamwork," Murray said.

"Andy Murray is there and ready" - Ivan Lendl ahead of the Australian Open 2023

Ivan Lendl (L) and Andy Murray

Andy Murray kicked off his 2023 season with a straight-sets defeat against World No. 33 Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Adelaide International 1. The 22-year-old American beat him 7-6(3), 6-3 in just under two hours earlier this week. The 49th-ranked player last won a singles title at the European Open in 2019 and struggled with multiple injuries in his hunt for a 47th tour title.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast a few days ago, Murray's coach Ivan Lendl stated that the three-time Grand Slam champion was in no mood to hang up his racquet anytime soon.

"He's there, he's ready. It's him who has to say what he's going to do, but I worked with him for 20 days, late November until December 10th in Boca Raton and I saw zero signs that it's a farewell tour. I wouldn't be there if it was," Lendl said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes