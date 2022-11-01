WATCH: Andy Murray refuses to shake hands with chair umpire after losing to Gilles Simon at 2022 Paris Masters

Andy Murray suffered a stunning capitulation against Gilles Simon in the first round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Monday, losing 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 despite leading by a set and a break.

The Scot was in visible shock at the end of the match, seething with himself at the manner of his defeat as he refused to shake hands with the chair umpire.

He led 6-4, 5-3, and served for the match against the Frenchman, who is due to retire after the tournament. Naturally, the home favorite enjoyed the lion's share of support, given it looked like it could have been the last match of his career.

Murray was flustered by the boisterous crowd, who refused to maintain decorum despite multiple requests from the chair umpire. Later, the three-time Major champion also revealed that he started suffering from cramps during the second set.

"It is not like I have the best record against Andy Murray; I really wanted to win this one" - Gilles Simon after his stunning comeback against the Scot

Gilles Simon celebrates his win over Andy Murray

Andy Murray led Gilles Simon 16-2 in the head-to-head ahead of their first-round match at the 2022 Paris Masters on Monday. Simon, a former semifinalist at the tournament, came into this match having lost four straight matches against the World No. 48

The 37-year-old, playing in the final tournament of his career, admitted to experiencing a range of emotions when Murray broke him in the second set to serve for the match.

“It was a crazy match,” Simon said. “I was behind the whole match… At 3-4 in the second set I felt a lot of emotions coming. It was difficult to play my service game at that moment and he broke me. He got tight at 5-3 and this time I managed to push, hold my serve and break him again. I tried to push on every game."

Simon pointed out how both players struggled physically and that he was eager to improve his record against Murray.

"It was really difficult physically, but it was difficult physically on his side," Simon added. "But I thought ‘Come on, I have a chance to beat him.’ It is not like I have the best record against Andy. I really wanted to win this one and I was really happy I was able to do it.”

