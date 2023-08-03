WATCH: Andy Murray rejoices in victory as he returns to winning ways 5 years after crying uncontrollably after marathon match at Citi Open

Andy Murray celebrated his return to the winner's circle five years after an emotionally charged marathon match at the Citi Open on Thursday. He was left in tears, overwhelmed by the intensity of the battle.

This marked Murray's first win in Washington since 2018. He clinched the first-set tiebreak and sealed a straight-sets 7-6(5), 6-4 win against America's Brandon Nakashima, securing his spot in the second round of the Citi Open.

It must have been a significant triumph for the former World No. 1, five years after he emotionally broke down in tears at that very same event.

Back then, Murray had emerged victorious in a grueling marathon match against Marius Copil. But he withdrew from the tournament before his quarterfinal against Alex de Minaur due to consistent pain from an injury, exhaustion, and not having competed on the hard courts for a staggering 18 months.

Andy Murray had contemplated retirement in 2019 due to an enduring hip injury. He then underwent hip-replacement surgery shortly thereafter, which ultimately paved the way for his triumphant return to the tennis court.

Washington 2023: Post-surgery, Murray wins his first singles match in the city since that moment



@andy_murray pic.twitter.com/ZBixti64vs Washington 2018: Murray breaks down in tears, later admitting his body could no longer handle professional tennisWashington 2023: Post-surgery, Murray wins his first singles match in the city since that moment@andy_murray #MubadalaCitiDCOpen

"I’m totally behind equal prize money" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

During a recent press conference, Andy Murray expressed his belief that tennis is progressing in the right direction by ensuring equal prize money for both male and female players.

Murray stressed the importance of taking additional measures, despite the progress that has been made, especially in light of the recently exposed gender pay disparity in the Citi Open in Washington.

"I’m totally behind equal prize money, and I think that it is brilliant that a lot of the tournaments on the tour that we have that, and I think that’s really, really positive. I think it is difficult for it ever to become truly equal until the ATP and the WTA sort of actually combine and work together," he said.

"That’s my feeling because I don’t know what the, you know, like what the threshold for tournaments is, like to become a 500 on the ATP Tour, if the ATP will have their set of rules as to what levels they need to reach from a prize money perspective, and I’m sure the WTA have their own," the 36-year-old added.

Andy Murray believes that when men and women compete in the same tournament, both genders should be paid the same amount.

However, he recognizes that achieving prize money parity requires a joint effort from both the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

"I always felt like when we’re competing at the same event on the same courts, you know, that we should be playing for, you know, for the same prize money," Murray said.

"But I think for it ever to become like truly equal, the WTA and the ATP are actually going to have to come together and work as one before that’s the case, because I don’t think it’s that straightforward just now, you know, that both tours have different sponsors, different TV deals, and all of that stuff too," Andy Murray added.