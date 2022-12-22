Watch: Andy Murray shares the court with English actor Joel Dommett in a fun session

British tennis player Andy Murray recently engaged in a fun session on the tennis court with English actor Joel Dommett. The former World No. 1 is enjoying the holidays as he spends some quality time with the celebrity.

During the session, Murray can be seen teaching the English actor some basic tennis strokes. Dommett ran from one side of the court to the other as he tried hard to get to the end of the tennis balls that were triggered from a slinger bag.

LTA shared a snippet of the actions that unfolded in the session on Instagram on Wednesday (December 21). They captioned the post:

"@joeldommett takes on Andy on and off the court! Full episode coming soon."

After the session, Andy Murray evaluated the actor's tennis skills and went on to compare Dommett with other English comedians that he had trained with in the past.

The Brit player felt that Dommett was better than English comedian Romesh Ranganathan but was slightly weaker than British-Irish standup Jimmy Carr. Murray said:

"I've played with a few comedians over the years. Jimmy Carr was probably slightly better. Romesh [Ranganathan], he's bottom drawer and you'd be somewhere in the middle."

Murray was impressed with Dommett's abilities on the court as he said:

"I thought you did well."

Before hitting the court, both were engaged in a short session in the gym as they worked on their agility and endurance.

"I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve" - Andy Murray on his 2023 season

Andy Murray at the 2022 Paris Masters

Andy Murray feels that he is in better shape in comparison to his fitness levels at the start of the 2022 season.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, Murray revealed that he has high hopes for the upcoming year. The Brit stated that he has done the necessary groundwork during the pre-season to get himself prepared. Murray said:

"I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete. I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well. I'm certainly in better shape than I was."

However, the three-time Grand Slam champion had some bad news for his fans as he hinted that he would retire from professional tennis the next time he suffers a major injury. Murray stated:

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing. But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that"

Murray was last seen in action at the 2022 Paris Masters where he suffered a defeat against Gilles Simon in the first round.

