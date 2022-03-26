Watch: Andy Roddick hilariously teaches tennis players how to avoid hurting people when smashing rackets and balls in anger

Andy Roddick recently posted a video on Twitter where he teaches tennis players how to smash their rackets and tennis balls without risking hitting another individual or breaking their racquets.

Roddick's video comes in light of the recent string of dangerous racket smashes seen on the ATP tour. Alexander Zverev repeatedly smacked his racket on the chair umpire's seat at the Mexican Open, although his actions were thoroughly committed on purpose.

Nick Kyrgios nearly struck a ballboy when he flung his racket in frustration at Indian Wells. Jenson Brooksby was the latest player caught in a racquet abuse-related controversy when he flung his racket and hit a ball kid at the ongoing Miami Open.

Thus, Andy Roddick decided to take matters into his own hands to show players how to strike their rackets so that it does not ricochet off the ground and potentially hit another individual. The video, where Roddick explains this interesting skill, can be seen below:

The 2003 Wimbledon champion began by drawing attention to the spree of racket and ball abuse witnessed on tour in recent years.

"Hey, Andy Roddick here. There's been a lot of controversy over the last month with Alexander Zverev breaking his racket into the umpire's chair down in Mexico. Nick Kyrgios almost hitting a ballkid with a racket, obviously, Novak Djokovic firing a ball and unfortunately hitting an umpire's throat a couple years ago at the US Open," Andy Roddick said.

The American revealed that despite all his anger issues, he never received more than one point penalty throughout his career, given he knew how to take out his anger safely.

"Young Jenson Brooksby yesterday admittedly making a mistake by throwing a racket in the area of another human being which rarely ends well. So, I'm gonna save the players a lot of drama and teach you how to throw a racket without getting in trouble," Roddick said. "For as many fits and as many tantrums as I threw regrettably during my career I actually got one point penalty and that was the max throughout my career."

The 39-year-old then took his racket and flung it to the ground face down, highlighting the ideal physics of racket smashing.

"When throwing a racket its beneficial to throw it face down, so like this (and he proceeds to show how to throw it)," the American said. "It doesn't go anywhere, you're not gonna hit anyone, it'll land in a little circle of like four feet."

Andy Roddick also explains how to strike a ball in frustration

In the minute-long video, Andy Roddick also shows players how to strike the tennis ball in frustration. He explained that one must aim the ball high into the air, almost at 90 degrees, so that no other individual comes in harm's way.

"When you hit a ball at someone or when you hit a ball in anger, hit it up like that (proceeds to strike a ball high into the air with his racket)," Roddick said. "It's not gonna hit anyone hard. Don't hit it like this (proceeds to hit a ball hard and flat at a near 180 degree trajectory), you're gonna hit someone in the throat if you do that."

