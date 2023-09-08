Aryna Sabalenka scored a comeback for the ages in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, beating Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) in three sets to reach her maiden final at Flushing Meadows.

The Belarusian was trailing by a break in the second set and looked on the verge of exiting in the semifinals of a Grand Slam yet again before she turned the match around. The match also witnessed a funny incident in the third set, with Sabalenka forgetting how many points she needed to win.

While tiebreakers usually are decided by first to seven points, Grand Slams follow the rule that the deciding set tiebreaker will go to 10 points. The rule was implemented unanimously across all Grand Slams starting last year.

However, with the scores at 6-3, the soon-to-be World No. 1 thought she had beaten Madison Keys when she won the next point and started celebrating her memorable win. Thankfully, her team reminded her that she had to wait just a bit before she can book her place in the final.

There was no late twist in the tale, however, as Aryna Sabalenka quickly Awrapped up the final set tiebreaker 10-5. The World No. 2 saw the funny side of things in her on-court interview afterwards, stating that she was happy that she was able to wrap up the victory from thereon without allowing Keys a way back into the contest in the dying embers of the match.

"Oh actually I thought that it’s… That we play tiebreak till upto seven [points]. I don't know. I was just all over the place and I was, I don't know, it was crazy, but thanks team that you reminded me that it actually upto 10," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I'm really, I'm really happy that after that reaction I was able to stay focused and I was able to finish this much because it could be other way around.”

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Coco Gauff in US Open 2023 final

Following her win over Madison Keys, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 US Open. The American booked her spot in her maiden final at Flushing Meadows with a win over Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.

Gauff leads the head-to-head 3-2 against the Belarusian, but lost their most recent encounter at Indian Wells earlier this year. This will also mark their first meeting in a Grand Slam.