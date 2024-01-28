WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka has a champagne toast with the press after winning 2nd Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka had a special moment with the press members after her dominant win over Qinwen Zheng in the final, clinching her second consecutive title in Melbourne on Saturday (January 27).

Sabalenka was greeted with a glass of champagne as she entered the press room, where a journalist congratulated her on behalf of the media and proposed a toast to her remarkable achievement. Sabalenka, who retained her title without dropping a set in the entire tournament, smiled and raised her glass, thanking the press for their gesture.

The Belarusian’s toast was a fitting way to cap off a dominant fortnight at the 2024 Australian Open, where she did not drop a single set in her seven matches and defended her title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 12th seed Zheng, who became the first Chinese player to reach a Grand Slam final since Li Na in 2014.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to retain the title in Melbourne since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2012-13.

Sabalenka’s champagne toast with the press was captured on video and posted on the official Instagram account of Eurosport on Saturday, January 27.

"Aryna Sabalenka is already starting the celebrations at her press conference 🥂🤣" the post was captioned.

A look into Aryna Sabalenka's performance at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2024 Australian Open Trophy

Aryna Sabalenka dominated the women’s singles draw at the 2024 Australian Open, without dropping any sets in seven matches.

Sabalenka showed no signs of nerves in the final, as she overpowered China’s Qinwen Zheng in straight sets in just 77 minutes. Zheng, who was playing in her first Grand Slam final at the age of 21, had stunned Dayana Yastremska in straight sets in the semifinals, but could not match Sabalenka’s power.

Sabalenka had a tougher test in the semifinals, where she faced reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff. The American previously defeated Sabalenka in three sets in the final at Flushing Meadows last year.

The 19-year-old, who had upset Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a three-set thriller in the quarterfinals, pushed Sabalenka to a tie-break in the first set, but the second seed prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka’s other notable victories included a 6-2, 6-3 win over Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals and a 6-3, 6-2 win over Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round. She also recorded a double bagel against 28th seed Lesia Tsurenko in the third round.