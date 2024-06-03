WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka gets surprise visit from Ons Jabeur while dancing in celebration to 'Stayin' Alive' after reaching French Open QF

Aryna Sabalenka found surprise company in Ons Jabeur while celebrating her fourth-round win at the 2024 French Open on Monday, June 3. Sabalenka defeated Emma Navarro from the USA in straight sets to book her berth in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka did it on the back of four break-point conversions and seven aces. She smashed a total of 36 winners against Navarro's 15 and secured the match 6-2, 6-3 in 71 minutes. This was Sabalenka's second encounter on the tour against Navarro and their head-to-head tally is now balanced at 1-1 following the Belarusian's win.

Aryna Sabalenka is now one win away from matching her 2023 Roland Garros campaign which ended in the semifinals with a loss to Karolina Muchova.

The Belarusian celebrated her victory by doing what she does best off the court, dancing. This time, she grooved on camera to the Bee Gees' renowned single Stayin' Alive while walking down the stairs of the tunnel at Philippe Chatrier. Sabalenka bumped into Ons Jabeur who joined her in the merrymaking.

Watch Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur dancing together in the video below:

Ons Jabeur has reached the quarterfinals in the women's singles draw of the 2024 French Open. She overcame Denmark's Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-4 in her fourth-round match on Sunday, June 2.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Mirra Andreeva or Varvara Gracheva, Ons Jabeur locks horns with Coco Gauff in French Open QFs

Aryna Sabalenka attempts to hit a volley at the 2024 French Open. Photo: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka has yet to find out her opponent for the quarterfinal match at the 2024 French Open. She is scheduled to play the winner of the fourth-round fight between Mirra Andreeva and Varvara Gracheva.

Andreeva and Gracheva will lock horns on Monday, June 3, and the winner will meet Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday, June 5. In terms of the head-to-head, Sabalenka has favorable records over both the players. She has faced Andreeva twice so far and both encounters were at the Madrid Open in 2023 and 2024. Sabalenka registered straight-set wins on both occasions. The Belarusian downed Gracheva in their solitary meeting at Wimbledon last year.

Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, will face Coco Gauff in her quarterfinal clash scheduled for Tuesday, June 4. Jabeur and Gauff have met each other on the court six times thus far with the latter clinching four wins. The two haven't played against each other yet since the onset of the 2024 season.