WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka hilariously shows off her flexibility with impromptu split during Indian Wells press conference

Aryna Sabalenka showed off her flexibility when quizzed about it during a press conference after her 3R victory at the BNP Paribas Open.

Sabalenka opened her Indian Wells campaign against Peyton Stearns in the round of 64. The Belarusian plowed through a grueling three-setter to take the win 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (6).

She took on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the round of 32 on Monday, and won that encounter comfortably 6-3, 7-5 in 95 minutes.

Following the win, Sabalenka hilariously showed off her incredible flexibility with an impromptu split during her press conference. The stunt left everyone in the room including Sabalenka in absolute splits.

Aryna Sabalenka happy to get through "tough" R3 clash at Indian Wells, Emma Navarro awaits in R4

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2024, in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka is slated to take on local favorite Emma Navarro in the next round.

Last year's runner-up, Sabalenka, overcame American youngster Peyton Stearns in the round of 64. She then beat Emma Raducanu in the round of 32. The blockbuster encounter provided fans with plenty of entertainment, but the superior-ranked Belarusian ultimately showed her class.

"I know that [Raducanu's] level is there, and she can play some great tennis, but on those key moments, I was focusing on myself and things that I have to do on court to be in this match, and I think it's worked well," Sabalenka said after her win.

Aryna Sabalenka was relieved to get through the "tough" match and was incredibly happy with her level.

“It was a tough match, she played unbelievable tennis and I am super happy with the level today and I’m super happy to get through,” Sabalenka concluded.

Navarro, seeded 23, kicked off her campaign against Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of 64 after receiving a bye in the first round. Tsurenko won the first set 6-4, but the American came roaring back to win the next two to take the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. She caused a surprise in the following round, beating 16th seed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 32.

Sabalenka and Navarro haven't yet faced off each other in a professional match and hence their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Elsewhere, ninth seed Maria Sakkari beat Carolina Garcia 6-3, 6-4, 24th seed Elise Mertens beat former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4, and 11th seed Daria Kasatkina beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.