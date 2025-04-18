WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka laughs through the chaos as lights go out mid-interview in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka encountered a funny moment during an interview at the 2025 Stuttgart Open. She couldn’t stop laughing when the lights suddenly went out in the arena, right where the interview was happening.

Sabalenka entered Stuttgart after a remarkable title-winning run in Miami. She was scheduled to start her campaign against Anastasia Potapova but received a walkover victory in the second round.

The Belarusian was in stitches after the lights went off during her interview at the Stuttgart Open. She continued to enjoy the moment and showed her funny side to the interviewer.

Here is the video of the incident inside the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart.

Sabalenka is making her fifth appearance in Stuttgart this year. She is a three-time runner-up at the event, reaching the finals in 2021, 2022 and 2023. She also reached the quarterfinals in 2024 but lost to Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

After receiving a walkover victory over Anastasia Potapova, she revealed how she tweaked her schedule to prepare for the quarterfinal.

"It’s a bit awkward. But I messaged her [Potapova] to find out if everything is okay. We have adjusted the practice schedule a little, and there’s gym time for me," Aryna Sabalenka said.

The World No. 1 also shared her desire to win the Stuttgart Open this year and sounded optimistic about her chances.

"I want to finally win the Porsche this year,” said Sabalenka before the start of the event. “I lost three finals here against No.1's, so I was, like ‘Okay, I have to do it. I have to come back here as the World No.1.'"

Sabalenka was one win away from lifting the title in 2022 and 2023, but Iga Swiatek stood in her way on both occasions. The Pole defeated Sabalenka without dropping a set in both finals.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open 2025

Aryna Sabalenka cleans the court in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Stuttgart Open on Saturday. She leads the head-to-head against Mertens 8-2 and defeated her most recently in the 2024 US Open.

While Sabalenka picked up a walkover win in the second round, Mertens edged past Diana Shnaider of Russia. She outclassed the eighth seed in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(5).

Mertens is making her third appearance in Stuttgart this year and is through to the quarterfinal for the first time at the event. The winner between Sabalenka and Mertens will take on either Coco Gauff or Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal.

