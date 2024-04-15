Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa shared a long and tight embrace ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix but were hilariously interrupted by Ons Jabeur.

Badosa and Sabalenka have landed in Stuttgart for the WTA 500 Porshe Tennis Grand Prix (April 15-21). On Sunday, April 14, the pair took the claycourt for a practice session ahead of their respective campaigns.

They shared a long embrace on the court but were interrupted by Jabeur who hilariously started sweeping the court with a broom while pushing the Belarusian away from the Spaniard. The three were then seen laughing together.

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed and three-time runner-up, has received a bye in the first round due to her seeding. She could, however, face her 'soulmate' Paula Badosa, as she has addressed her in the past, in the second round if the Spaniard defeats Diana Shnaider in her opening match.

About her bond with the former World No. 2, Sabalenka previously mentioned that finding a soulmate on tour can be challenging due to competition, but they agreed to leave their rivalry on the court and maintain their friendship off it, regardless of the outcome.

"It is very difficult. It doesn't happen very often that you can find your soulmate on the circuit because we compete against each other. But we had this deal: on the court we are opponents, we can shout whatever we want, but off the court we are friends again," she said in 2023 (via puntodebreak).

The former World No. 1 also said that she was grateful to have a friend like Badosa by her side and that the latter was very important to her.

"We can take a day, depending on who wins, to accept the fact that one of us lost, but then we become friends again. It's hard, and I'm super happy to have her. She is a very nice girl and having her by my side is very important to me," the Belarusian added at the time.

"Always fun time together" - Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa & Ons Jabeur hang out together ahead of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and Ons Jabeur also spent some time together off the court as they took to Instagram to share a group photo hanging out at the tournament's premises.

"Always fun time together," Badosa captioned.

Badosa shared another photo of the trio on her Instagram story which was reshared by the Jabeur and Sabalenka.

The main draw of this year's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will begin on 15 April and will be headlined by two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and many others.

