Watch: Aryna Sabalenka recreates childhood picture at 2023 Berlin Open

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a heartwarming video of herself recreating a childhood photograph at the 2023 Berlin Open.

Sabalenka is currently in Berlin for the bett1open, a WTA 500 grass-court tournament where she is the top seed.

The tournament shared a video on their Instagram account on Tuesday, June 20 showing the Belarusian's reaction to seeing a picture of herself as a child. The 25-year-old then proceeded to recreate the pose and expression of the photograph from her younger days.

"We think you’re still beautiful! @sabalenka_aryna," the post was captioned.

Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour this year. She has won three titles so far, including her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, where she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final.

The World No. 2 also reached the semifinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championship and the US Open (2021, 2022).

Aryna Sabalenka storms into Berlin last 16 with Vera Zvonareva rout

Aryna Sabalenka in 2023 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka showed no signs of slowing down after her impressive run at the French Open, as she cruised past qualifier Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 32 at the bett1open on Tuesday, June 20.

The top-seeded Belarusian, who reached her fourth Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros earlier this month, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch the former world No. 9 and book her spot in the last 16 of the grass-court event.

The World No. 2, who is the favorite to win the title in Berlin, improved her head-to-head record against Zvonareva to 3-0 with the win. She had previously beaten the 38-year-old in straight sets at both Madrid (2021) and US Open (2018).

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her second Grand Slam title of the season. She is also looking to boost her confidence ahead of Wimbledon, where she has favorable odds to win her second Grand Slam trophy.

Meanwhile, Zvonareva, who was a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2010, will hope to find some form on the grass ahead of the third major of the year. The veteran, who is currently ranked No. 82, had won two matches in the qualifying rounds to make the main draw in Berlin.

In other matches, fifth-seeded Coco Gauff advanced to the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova. The American teenager did not face a single break point in the match and won 11 of her 16 net points.

Gauff will face last week’s 's-Hertogenbosch champion Ekaterina Alexandrova in a tough second-round clash. The Russian extended her winning streak to six matches with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Liudmila Samsonova.

