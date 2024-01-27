WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka recreates her 'Winning Dance' after Australian Open win; struts through players' tunnel carrying trophy in hilarious fashion

Aryna Sabalenka defended her 2023 Australian Open title in style on Saturday (January 27), beating first-time Major finalist Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2. The Belarusian had a dominant run in Melbourne, not dropping a single set en route to her second Grand Slam title.

Speaking to Eurosport's Barbara Schett-Eagle following the trophy ceremony, Aryna Sabalenka was probed on her love for dance in reference to a viral video of her dancing with her team during a practice session in Melbourne this year. In response, the 25-year-old tried to remember what the steps to her dance were.

"The first dance we did in Australia... I guess this is the 'win dance'. I forgot the dance, what was the dance actually?" Sabalenka hilariously muttered to herself. "Oh yeah, it was just like this."

The World No. 2 and the Eurosport host then jumped up, waving their arms in the air while shaking their hips. The Belarusian was visibly tired after the dance and excused herself from the interview after a few more words. The 25-year-old was also captured strutting down the players tunnel by the backstage cameras as she made her way to her locker room.

Aryna Sabalenka has always had a cheerful disposition, both on and off the court. Thus, her tendency to dance after victories isn't surprising. The Belarusian broke into a hip-hop-like dance after beating Iga Swiatek for the Madrid Open title last year as well.

Sabalenka also partnered with Novak Djokovic in a duet act during a changeover at the World Tennis League, an exhibition tournament, in December 2022. Apart from her on-court appearances, the Belarusian also grooved her body to a rain dance the same year, posting the video on her Instagram reels later.

Aryna Sabalenka only the fifth woman to win Australian Open without dropping a set in 21st century

Aryna Sabalenka didn't drop a single set en route to her second Major title. The Belarusian didn't have an easy path in Melbourne, facing four seeded players, including top 10 mainstays Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals and the quarterfinals, respectively.

That, however, didn't stop Sabalenka from pumelling both of her opponents, before beating 12th-seeded Zheng Qinwen for the loss of just five games in the championship match.

With her victory, the 25-year-old became only the fifth player in the 21st century to win the Australian Open women's singles title without dropping a single set. Sabalenka now finds herself in elite company with Serena Williams (2017), Lindsay Davenport (2000), Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty (2022).