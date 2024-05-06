WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's 26th birthday celebrations take comic turn as she hilariously drops cake

Aryna Sabalenka turned 26 on Sunday, May 5 but her celebrations took a hilarious turn as she accidentally dropped a sizeable piece of her birthday cake.

The moment was recorded and the video was shared later. Here, Sabalenka could be seen holding a plate which has her cake before the latter falls, much to the Belarusian's surprise.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Sabalenka's 26th birthday came a day after her loss in the women's singles final at this year's Madrid Open. The Belarusian, along with opponent Iga Swiatek, served up an absolute thriller of a tennis match.

It was a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final, which Sabalenka had won. However, on this occasion, it was WTA World No. 1 Swiatek who set the pace, racing to a 7-5 win in the first set.

The Pole could not retain her momentum in the second set though, as Sabalenka mounted her comeback and eventually clinched it 6-4. The third and deciding set went to a tiebreak, where the two-time reigning Australian Open champion had three match points.

However, Swiatek was not to be denied, and the Pole saved all three of Sabalenka's match points before converting one of her own to clinch the set 7-6(7) and win her 20th career title. In the process, the Pole exacted revenge on Sabalenka for last year's final loss against the Belarusian in the Spanish capital.

"Tomorrow is my birthday, I hope to be in a good mood" - Aryna Sabalenka after Madrid Open final loss

A dejected Aryna Sabalenka following her loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2024 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka attended a press conference shortly after the conclusion of the trophy presentation ceremony, where she talked about her birthday and how she hoped "to be in a good mood".

"Tomorrow is my birthday, I hope to be in a good mood. Tomorrow I turn 26. It is a hard defeat to accept, but at the same time it is not that I lost it easily or that I did not give my best. Today I gave everything, I can only be proud of myself and hope that next year it falls on my side," Sabalenka told the press.

The WTA World No. 2 also spoke about the importance of moving on from her Madrid Open final defeat quickly to focus on her preparations for the Italian Open.

"In my case, I'm going to suffer one day, tomorrow I'll leave to Rome, so I will forget it quickly," Sabalenka said earlier during the same press conference.

The 2023 Italian Open was a tournament to forget for Aryna Sabalenka. She went into the WTA 1000 event as the No. 2 seed. However, she was stunned in the second round by an unfancied Sofia Kenin.